Tackle the 2023 Sunday Times Travel quiz

Cool cities, Airbnb-ing celebrities and a thumbs up for bare breasts... look back with us on a year of travel news and see how well you paid attention

1. In February, this South African national park gained 2,345ha with the incorporation of a critical wetland called Soetendalsvlei. In the Western Cape Overberg, it is Africa’s southernmost national park. Name the park...