Tackle the 2023 Sunday Times Travel quiz
Cool cities, Airbnb-ing celebrities and a thumbs up for bare breasts... look back with us on a year of travel news and see how well you paid attention
29 December 2023 - 06:45
1. In February, this South African national park gained 2,345ha with the incorporation of a critical wetland called Soetendalsvlei. In the Western Cape Overberg, it is Africa’s southernmost national park. Name the park...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.