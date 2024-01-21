Adventuring
SA to Rwanda and back on the ultimate African road trip
What do you get if you cross 9 countries in 40 days with 10,00km and 14 borders? You get amazing waterfalls, record-breaking lakes, inspiring conservation projects and a million smiles. Oh and potholes. A lot of potholes.
21 January 2024 - 00:00
“Come on a road trip,” said my friend Hugh Fraser...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.