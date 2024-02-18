Travel

Europe

Pssst ... Slovenia is all set to become Europe's next big thing. Here's why

With the gorgeous Adriatic coast in the south, stunning Alpine scenery in the north and a vibrant capital at its heart, easy-going Slovenia is a delight

18 February 2024 - 00:00 By david henning

Tired and battered, my overnight bus from Munich arrived early in the morning in Slovenia’s capital. At first glance, it looks no different from other European cities. Two drunks arguing outside the station from where the roads first led me through modern high-rise buildings...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Yvonne Chaka Chaka fights for artists, Thembi Seete dishes on that ... Lifestyle
  2. SPOTLIGHT | 'Madame Web' in cinemas; Trevor Noah hosts SA comedy series on ... Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Man's reaction to 'Konka bill' has the internet in a mess Lifestyle
  4. A facial with a difference The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. RECIPE | It's a weekend for scones and cream — even if you aren't a royalist Food

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5