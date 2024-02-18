Europe

Pssst ... Slovenia is all set to become Europe's next big thing. Here's why

With the gorgeous Adriatic coast in the south, stunning Alpine scenery in the north and a vibrant capital at its heart, easy-going Slovenia is a delight

Tired and battered, my overnight bus from Munich arrived early in the morning in Slovenia’s capital. At first glance, it looks no different from other European cities. Two drunks arguing outside the station from where the roads first led me through modern high-rise buildings...