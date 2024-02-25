Travel

Western Cape

Fairy tales can come true ... just check in at the magical Knysna castles

The exclusive Buccara Knysna Castles at Noetzie Beach offer guests a rare chance to live like royalty on one of SA's most gorgeous stretches of coast

25 February 2024 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

The plane from Joburg landed in George later than scheduled. Something about high winds and having to “approach the runway from a different direction”, was the tinny explanation from the pilot. Gazing out the windows at the suddenly menacing Outeniqua Mountains, I doubt there was a soul on board who minded. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. He’s a government teacher, of course he’s going to do a TikTok video Lifestyle
  2. Hollywood’s ‘bad guy’ Arnold Vosloo is back Lifestyle
  3. REVIEW | 'How to Steal a County' is a gripping breakdown of the state capture ... Lifestyle
  4. DStv is ditching its app on older Samsung and Hisense smart TVs: here is how to ... Lifestyle
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Erotic thriller, Joburg film festival light up cinemas; Baftas ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Arena Sports Show talks about Sivenathi Nontshinga, Nedbank Cup, Banyana and ...
Finance minister denies 2024 is an 'election budget'