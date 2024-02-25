Western Cape

Fairy tales can come true ... just check in at the magical Knysna castles

The exclusive Buccara Knysna Castles at Noetzie Beach offer guests a rare chance to live like royalty on one of SA's most gorgeous stretches of coast

The plane from Joburg landed in George later than scheduled. Something about high winds and having to “approach the runway from a different direction”, was the tinny explanation from the pilot. Gazing out the windows at the suddenly menacing Outeniqua Mountains, I doubt there was a soul on board who minded. ..