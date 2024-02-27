Asia
IN PICS| Thais celebrate one of Buddhism's holiest days
Makha Bucha Day commemorates the day when 1,250 monks spontaneously gathered to be ordained by the Buddha more than 2,500 years ago
Buddhist devotees in Thailand lit candles and lanterns on Monday in a ritual to mark Makha Bucha Day, one of the religion’s holiest days.
The festival commemorates the day when 1,250 monks spontaneously gathered to be ordained by the Buddha more than 2,500 years ago.
Here are seven fun facts about Makha Bucha Day:
Historical significance: Makha Bucha Day commemorates a spontaneous gathering of 1,250 arahants (enlightened disciples of the Buddha) who came to hear the Buddha preach without prior notice. This event took place on the full moon day of the third lunar month, which corresponds to the month of “Makha” in the Thai lunar calendar.
Date and timing: Makha Bucha Day falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month, typically in February or March on the Gregorian calendar. The exact date varies each year based on the lunar calendar.
Observance: Makha Bucha Day is observed as a public holiday in Thailand, and many Buddhists participate in various religious activities such as alms-giving, meditation and temple visits. Monks may lead candlelit processions known as wian tian around temple grounds in the evening.
Merit-making: Buddhists believe that performing acts of merit on Makha Bucha Day brings blessings and spiritual rewards. Many devotees offer food, robes and other necessities to monks as a form of merit-making, seeking to accumulate positive karma and cultivate wholesome qualities.
Prohibition of alcohol sales: In line with Buddhist precepts, the sale of alcohol is forbidden in Thailand on Makha Bucha Day. This restriction aims to promote virtuous behaviour and mindfulness among the populace during the sacred holiday.
Symbolism of the number 1,250: The number 1,250 holds symbolic significance in Buddhism, representing the number of arahants who spontaneously gathered to hear the Buddha's teachings on Makha Bucha Day. It is also now a symbol for the unity and harmony of the monastic community.
International Observance: While Makha Bucha Day is most widely celebrated in Thailand, it is also observed in other countries with significant Buddhist populations, including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka. In these countries, Buddhists mark the occasion with similar religious rites and rituals.
"(We) light lanterns, walk in meditation and recall Buddha’s teachings, his wisdom, holiness and kindness,” Buddhist monk Santiwong Wuthiwangso said.