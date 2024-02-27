IN PICS| Thais celebrate one of Buddhism's holiest days

Buddhist devotees in Thailand lit candles and lanterns on Monday in a ritual to mark Makha Bucha Day, one of the religion’s holiest days.

The festival commemorates the day when 1,250 monks spontaneously gathered to be ordained by the Buddha more than 2,500 years ago.

Here are seven fun facts about Makha Bucha Day:

Historical significance: Makha Bucha Day commemorates a spontaneous gathering of 1,250 arahants (enlightened disciples of the Buddha) who came to hear the Buddha preach without prior notice. This event took place on the full moon day of the third lunar month, which corresponds to the month of “Makha” in the Thai lunar calendar.