Travel

Airbnb cracks down on cameras

The rules are changing to protect guests' privacy, but hosts still have options for monitoring security and guarding against unauthorised parties

12 March 2024 - 13:30 By Elizabeth Sleith
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
After April, indoor security cameras will be banned from all Airbnbs.
After April, indoor security cameras will be banned from all Airbnbs.
Image: sinenkiy / 123rf.com

Airbnb has published an “update” on its policy on security cameras, effectively banning indoor security cameras in its listings around the world. 

The home-rental giant says the move is part of efforts to “prioritise the privacy of our community”. 

Under the old rules, hosts were allowed to have security cameras in common areas, such as entranceways, passages and living rooms, as long as they were clearly disclosed on the listings and that the devices were clearly visible. They could not be located in spaces such as sleeping areas and bathrooms. The new policy, however, makes clear that cameras are not allowed anywhere inside, regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure.

Airbnb has also updated its rules on the use of outdoor cameras and other devices, which are still allowed but under certain conditions. Gadgets such as doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors are permitted as an effective way “for hosts to monitor security for their home and get ahead of issues like unauthorised parties”, Airbnb says.

Hosts must, however, disclose the presence and general location of any outdoor cameras before guests book. Cameras are also not allowed in outdoor areas where a certain level of privacy would be expected, such as an outdoor shower or sauna. 

Hosts are also required to disclose the presence of noise decibel monitors, which can only assess noise levels and cannot record or transmit sounds or conversations. They are also only allowed in common spaces of listings.

The revised policy takes effect on April 30. See Airbnb.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Mile-high and feeling meh? Here’s why we cry on planes

Neuro expert says feeling emotional on a flight is a real phenomenon with several possible explanations. And it's not just babies
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

Travel inspiration from this year's Best Picture Oscar contenders

There's no denying that the best-made movies can carry us away. And if you want to take that literally, here's some travel inspiration from the 2024 ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Gwyneth gets into bed with Airbnb, lists her snazzy California guest house

Two people will spend one night in the cottage on Paltrow's sprawling property, where neighbours include Harry, Meghan and Oprah
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | See what got voted the world’s most unforgettable landmarks Travel
  2. China expands visa-free entry to travellers from these six countries Travel
  3. Durban dancer hopes to break into Paris Olympics Lifestyle
  4. Naked cyclists have a lot of skin in the game Lifestyle
  5. Mile-high and feeling meh? Here’s why we cry on planes Travel

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens