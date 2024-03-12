Airbnb cracks down on cameras

Airbnb has published an “update” on its policy on security cameras, effectively banning indoor security cameras in its listings around the world.
The home-rental giant says the move is part of efforts to “prioritise the privacy of our community”.
Under the old rules, hosts were allowed to have security cameras in common areas, such as entranceways, passages and living rooms, as long as they were clearly disclosed on the listings and that the devices were clearly visible. They could not be located in spaces such as sleeping areas and bathrooms. The new policy, however, makes clear that cameras are not allowed anywhere inside, regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure.
Airbnb has also updated its rules on the use of outdoor cameras and other devices, which are still allowed but under certain conditions. Gadgets such as doorbell cameras and noise decibel monitors are permitted as an effective way “for hosts to monitor security for their home and get ahead of issues like unauthorised parties”, Airbnb says.
Hosts must, however, disclose the presence and general location of any outdoor cameras before guests book. Cameras are also not allowed in outdoor areas where a certain level of privacy would be expected, such as an outdoor shower or sauna.
Hosts are also required to disclose the presence of noise decibel monitors, which can only assess noise levels and cannot record or transmit sounds or conversations. They are also only allowed in common spaces of listings.
The revised policy takes effect on April 30. See Airbnb.
