Mile-high and feeling meh? Here’s why we cry on planes

EMOTIONAL TRIGGERS
Air travel can also involve emotional triggers, such as saying goodbye to loved ones or coming back from a stressful business trip, in addition to travel fatigue. These emotional triggers combined with the discomfort of travelling can lead to people feeling more vulnerable.
When flying we are disconnected from the outside world and, as a result, might find ourselves in a state of reflection, which can lead to overthinking and crying.
Planes keep their humidity levels at about 1% to 20% to prevent structural damage to the plane, which is quite a bit lower than the 35% to 65% humidity which humans are comfortable with. Dry air means we lose more water through evaporation and breathing, which can lead to mild dehydration, often resulting in mood imbalances and feeling more emotional.
The fear of not being in control can lead to feeling more nervous and cause emotions to be heightened. Some people suffer from aviophobia — the fear of flying — leading to feeling unsettled during the flight.
WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT?
The physical causes of discomfort can be mitigated with a few easy tricks. Chewing gum or sucking on a sweet can help with the pressure changes from take-off and landing since the actions of chewing and swallowing activate muscles that open the eustachian tubes.
It is also important to stay hydrated and nourished. Drink plenty of water and eat lightly, with a focus on nourishing snacks. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol as these can worsen dehydration and make one more emotional. Moving around is a good idea: take short walks up and down the aisle or perform gentle stretches in your seat to alleviate physical tension and restlessness.
For the emotional aspects, the first thing is to acknowledge your feelings. Recognise and accept your emotions without judgment. It is normal to feel anxious, sad or overwhelmed while travelling, especially on a plane.
Deep breathing exercises can help deal with the low oxygen problem and the emotional side. Take in slow, deep breaths through your nose and out through your mouth to promote relaxation, reduce stress and aid your oxygen intake. Other relaxation techniques you could try include progressive muscle relaxation and visualisation. Mindfulness techniques can also be useful where you focus on your surroundings, the sensation of your breath or the sounds around you to anchor yourself in the present and reduce anxiety.
Alternatively, you could distract yourself from negative emotions by watching a movie, or listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks during the flight. Choose content that uplifts or soothes you.
Seek support. If you’re travelling with a companion, share your feelings with them. Sometimes simply talking about it can be comforting. If you are experiencing persistent or overwhelming emotions that interfere with your ability to function, or if you feel your aviophobia is severe, consider consulting a mental health professional. They can provide coping strategies and resources to help manage your emotions effectively.
Mile-high and feeling meh? Here’s why we cry on planes
Neuro expert says feeling emotional on a flight is a real phenomenon with several possible explanations. And it’s not just babies
Image: bignai / 123rf.com
Ever wondered why you tend to feel more emotional on a plane? As it turns out, it is not your imagination.
James Roy, a neurology expert from UK-based Brainworks Neurotherapy, says “people are more likely to cry on a plane than anywhere else.”
There are a few possible explanations.
EAR PAIN AND OXYGEN
Roy said: “Flying can be an uncomfortable and painful experience.”
“The air pressure inside the ear is regulated by a narrow passage called the eustachian tube, an opening that connects the middle ear with the nasal-sinus cavity which helps to regulate pressure inside the ear in accordance with our surroundings.
“The process of adapting the pressure inside the ears causes the muscles controlling the eustachian tube to open up, which can result in a painful popping sensation, and can even cause the eardrum to stretch. This can be why children often tend to cry more during a flight as the smaller the eustachian tubes, the more discomfort caused.
“Heightened emotions can also be related to hypoxia or low oxygen levels. Though the plane is pressurised, we are breathing in less air than we would if we were on the ground. Hypoxia, or oxygen deficiency, can impair cognitive function and increase emotional responses, and influence depression and mood changes.”
EMOTIONAL TRIGGERS
Air travel can also involve emotional triggers, such as saying goodbye to loved ones or coming back from a stressful business trip, in addition to travel fatigue. These emotional triggers combined with the discomfort of travelling can lead to people feeling more vulnerable.
When flying we are disconnected from the outside world and, as a result, might find ourselves in a state of reflection, which can lead to overthinking and crying.
Planes keep their humidity levels at about 1% to 20% to prevent structural damage to the plane, which is quite a bit lower than the 35% to 65% humidity which humans are comfortable with. Dry air means we lose more water through evaporation and breathing, which can lead to mild dehydration, often resulting in mood imbalances and feeling more emotional.
The fear of not being in control can lead to feeling more nervous and cause emotions to be heightened. Some people suffer from aviophobia — the fear of flying — leading to feeling unsettled during the flight.
WHAT TO DO ABOUT IT?
The physical causes of discomfort can be mitigated with a few easy tricks. Chewing gum or sucking on a sweet can help with the pressure changes from take-off and landing since the actions of chewing and swallowing activate muscles that open the eustachian tubes.
It is also important to stay hydrated and nourished. Drink plenty of water and eat lightly, with a focus on nourishing snacks. Avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol as these can worsen dehydration and make one more emotional. Moving around is a good idea: take short walks up and down the aisle or perform gentle stretches in your seat to alleviate physical tension and restlessness.
For the emotional aspects, the first thing is to acknowledge your feelings. Recognise and accept your emotions without judgment. It is normal to feel anxious, sad or overwhelmed while travelling, especially on a plane.
Deep breathing exercises can help deal with the low oxygen problem and the emotional side. Take in slow, deep breaths through your nose and out through your mouth to promote relaxation, reduce stress and aid your oxygen intake. Other relaxation techniques you could try include progressive muscle relaxation and visualisation. Mindfulness techniques can also be useful where you focus on your surroundings, the sensation of your breath or the sounds around you to anchor yourself in the present and reduce anxiety.
Alternatively, you could distract yourself from negative emotions by watching a movie, or listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks during the flight. Choose content that uplifts or soothes you.
Seek support. If you’re travelling with a companion, share your feelings with them. Sometimes simply talking about it can be comforting. If you are experiencing persistent or overwhelming emotions that interfere with your ability to function, or if you feel your aviophobia is severe, consider consulting a mental health professional. They can provide coping strategies and resources to help manage your emotions effectively.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
The sky’s the limit: The changing face of in-flight entertainment
The ups and downs of Wi-Fi on flights
Travel inspiration from this year's Best Picture Oscar contenders
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos