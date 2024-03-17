Hotel Review
Bucolic bliss
Escape from the 'maddening crowd' at ArendsRus Country Lodge
17 March 2024 - 00:00
ArendsRus Country Lodge, 20km from George, is a peaceful, scenic place to rest your head before going birding, hiking or even getting married. Its mix of accommodation includes six recently refurbished wooden chalets on stilts (five doubles and one honeymoon suite). The one I stayed in had a balcony facing the forest, where I was lucky enough to hear a pair of fiery-necked nightjars engaged in a duet across the valley. But you don't have to be a birding expert to enjoy the offerings here. There are also mountain vistas, walking trails and biking trails. ..
