Celeb travels
'I once threw a message-in-a-bottle off a gay sailing boat' Francis Chouler
The 'Spring Awakening' actor on partying in Berlin, a perfect day in Cape Town and being part of 'the first transatlantic crossing with an all-gay crew'
17 March 2024 - 00:00
I’m an actor from Cape Town. While I started my career on stage, I’ve been doing a lot more film and TV over the past few years, and so I'm thrilled to return to the stage in Spring Awakening. I play nine different characters, each one representing an element of the repressive German society of the day (late 1800s) that the kids in the show rebel against. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.