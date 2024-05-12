Limpopo

I had a massage in Africa: #luxe at two lodges in Limpopo's Waterberg

A quick getaway to Letamo and Babohi lodges in the Qwabi Private Game Reserve delivers G&Ts, stargazing and close encounters of the feline kind

Mila de Villiers Digital editor: Sunday Times Books

“I had a spa in Africa, at the foot of the Waterberg massif.”..