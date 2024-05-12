Limpopo
I had a massage in Africa: #luxe at two lodges in Limpopo's Waterberg
A quick getaway to Letamo and Babohi lodges in the Qwabi Private Game Reserve delivers G&Ts, stargazing and close encounters of the feline kind
12 May 2024 - 00:00
“I had a spa in Africa, at the foot of the Waterberg massif.”..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.