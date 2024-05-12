What’s a Mexican fiesta without a margarita? My mother adores a paloma. A paloma and a margarita both contain tequila and lime, but that’s where the similarity ends. A paloma is sweetened with fresh grapefruit juice, so it’s sweet, bitter, salty, and packed with freshness.
Meet the chef: Aiden Pienaar dishes on his new cookbook, 'Mexico in Mzansi'
The Sandton chef explains how his long-held love for Latin American cuisine led to his cookbook as well as how to make the perfect paloma
Image: x
My fascination with Mexican food started when I was about 10 years old. My parents hosted these Mexican-themed parties for family and friends. I clearly remember the amazing flavours and aromas that filled the air. I was instantly hooked on the whole idea of how food brings people together, and that’s what Mexico in Mzansi is all about — bringing people together.
My mother, Salome, had a huge influence on my love of food and my career choice. She got me involved in the kitchen at a very early age and was always very supportive of everything I did — from my training to be a chef and opening the restaurant I had to writing my cookbook.
In celebrating my mother this Mother’s Day, I will make her an array of tapas-style dishes — fish ceviche, chilli poppers, crispy quinoa salad, and, of course, churros bites for dessert.
Image: Supplied
