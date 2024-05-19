Serves: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
15ml (1 tbsp) canola
1 large onion, sliced
8 curry leaves
1-2 red chillies
5ml (1 tsp) cumin seeds
5ml (1 tsp) black mustard seeds
30ml (2 tbsp) garlic and ginger paste
30ml (2 tbsp) garam masala
15ml (1 tbsp) mild curry powder
250ml (1 cup) chopped tomatoes
400g chopped mushrooms
250ml (1 cup) vegetable stock
45ml (3 tbsp) fruit chutney
1 x 400g can coconut milk
1 x 400g can butter beans, drained
A handful of fresh coriander, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Cooked rice to serve
1. Heat oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onions, curry leaves, whole red chilli, cumin seeds and mustard seeds, sauté until onions soften and begin to brown.
2. Add garam masala, curry powder, garlic and ginger paste and tomatoes, then sauté for a minute to cook the spices. Stir in mushrooms to coat in the spices, deglaze with stock, and leave to sauté for a minute.
3. Add fruit chutney and coconut milk, then leave to simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in butter beans and chopped coriander, then simmer for another 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then serve spooned over rice.
4. Pair with a chilled glass of FAT bastard chardonnay.
For more information on FAT bastard chardonnay and #FbChardonMay celebrations, visit www.fatbastardwine.co.za.
Celebrating chardonnay
Raise your glass to a beloved South African classic
Image: Supplied
FAT bastard and Zola Nene join forces for chardonnay Day 2024
FAT bastard chardonnay, the beloved South African classic, is teaming up with culinary virtuoso Zola Nene to celebrate chardonnay Day on May 23. In fact, FAT bastard is so dedicated to celebrating the cultivar that they’ve renamed the whole month #FbChardonMay!
They are presenting a delectable and complementary pairing of Zola’s butter bean & mushroom curry (a creamy, mild dish delicately spiced with garam masala and sweetened with a touch of chutney) with the rich and velvety notes of FAT bastard chardonnay. Acclaimed cookbook author, TV chef and food stylist Zola Nene brings her expertise to the table, crafting a dish that beautifully enriches the nuances and creamy texture of FAT bastard chardonnay. “I’m thrilled to collaborate with FAT bastard and showcase just how well this chardonnay can be paired with diverse flavours,” says Zola.
Riekie Viljoen, brand manager at FAT bastard, says: “May is not just a month — it’s a celebration of all things chardonnay. We're thrilled to partner with Zola again to showcase our FAT bastard chardonnay, the granddaddy of all the FAT bastards.”
In addition to the classic 750ml glass bottle, FAT bastard chardonnay is also available in a convenient two-litre box, catering to those who enjoy living large. The slimline packaging fits snugly in the fridge door, allowing it to be easily accessed for impromptu gatherings and relaxing moments.
FAT bastard chardonnay is widely available across South Africa, with the 750ml glass bottle retailing at approximately R120, and the two-litre box for about R175.
Image: Supplied
Zola Nene’s Mushroom & Butter Bean Curry
For more information on FAT bastard chardonnay and #FbChardonMay celebrations, visit www.fatbastardwine.co.za.
