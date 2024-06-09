Western Cape
Oh shucks! It's the Knysna Oyster Festival
It's time for lovers of saltwater molluscs to come out of their shells and head for the nation's big oyster bash from June 21 to 30, with lots of fun activities
09 June 2024 - 00:00
For over 40 years, the Knysna Oyster Festival has been a beloved clambake for fans of the coast. Its famed marathon alone brings close to 5,500 people to the small town, 60% of them women. Organisers mainly attribute this to the fact that the marathon (42km) and the half marathon (21.2km) are full of scenic wonders. Many participants want to run it just for the wonderful scenery and photo ops...
