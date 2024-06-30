KwaZulu-Natal
Marvel in the Midlands: Brahman Hills' gorgeous gardens get an arty twist
Brahman Hills in Nottingham Road adds an artful twist to a country escape, with an amazing sculpture collection and gardens fit for a queen — or Zulu king
30 June 2024 - 00:00
Nestled in the rolling hills of the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands’ mist belt, Brahman Hills lies innocuously off the busy N3 highway opposite the quaint town of Nottingham Road. From the main thoroughfare down to Durban, there are few indications of the manicured gardens, grand vistas, loping zebras or any other treats Brahman Hills has to offer, bar a giant cement face on a nearby hillside that is liable to startle many a passing motorist...
