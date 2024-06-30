Whatever happened to the Rex Union orange?

I’ve been closely involved in the story of the perfect marmalade orange — the Rex Union. Grown commercially on a farm just outside Rustenburg, the only one in the country producing the fruit, the Rex Union orange is a cross between an orange and a pomelo, and is a South African varietal similar to the Seville orange. Prized for its use in making excellent marmalade, the fruit, which is very bitter, doesn’t make for good eating; rather, the orange skin and thick pith serve to make the perfect English-style marmalade.

The varietal was developed by George Wellington Rex, who came to South Africa from the UK in the mid-1880s to hunt big game. He stayed on and became friends with President Paul Kruger, who ceded part of his vast Magaliesberg land to Rex, who established his farm just across the road from the famed Hunters Rest Hotel. It was here that Rex — who missed his favourite breakfast spread, marmalade — selected this natural hybrid by grafting the first plants on the very farm, the original orchard of about 250 trees, many of which are still there.

The Rex Union orange is one of five uniquely South African products classified in terms of Slow Food International’s biodiversity system as an Ark of Taste Presidia product, which means it is at risk of extinction and must be protected. My involvement, as a marmalade lover and member of the Johannesburg branch of Slow Food, in saving the Rex Union orange trees has been an ongoing project.

Each year, the trees, which are usually laden with fruit, have had marmalade lovers countrywide scrabbling to get their share. But this year there is virtually little or no fruit available, and the preservers are in an uproar. Farm manager JC van der Berg says, “The biggest problem is that the fruit trees are old and, owing to a poor season with little or no rain and intense heat, and then the unseasonal heavy rain and hail late in the season, we lost the little fruit there was.” He tells me they managed to pick just 50 bags of Rex Union oranges this season. Van der Berg is not hugely optimistic about the future of the farm, as climate change has had a dire impact on fruit production. For now, he’s focusing on the new trees and keeping his fingers crossed for a better summer season with good rainfall.