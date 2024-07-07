Hotel Review

No need to step out until check-out at the stylish @Sandton hotel

In the heart of Joburg's commercial hub, this trendy development with a wide range of facilities is perfect for business travellers, tourists and staycationers

Two years ago, Anthony Batistich, general manager at @Sandton, accepted the challenge of running a distinctive venture in the heart of Sandton: a large-scale hotel and apartment complex under a new brand, the Acsion group, which he hoped would draw business travellers, tourists and staycationers alike to the impressive building, masterfully designed on what was once an old Telkom parking lot. ..