Travel

Hotel Review

No need to step out until check-out at the stylish @Sandton hotel

In the heart of Joburg's commercial hub, this trendy development with a wide range of facilities is perfect for business travellers, tourists and staycationers

07 July 2024 - 00:00
Andrea Nagel Lifestyle editor

Two years ago, Anthony Batistich, general manager at @Sandton, accepted the challenge of running a distinctive venture in the heart of Sandton: a large-scale hotel and apartment complex under a new brand, the Acsion group, which he hoped would draw business travellers, tourists and staycationers alike to the impressive building, masterfully designed on what was once an old Telkom parking lot. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sonia Booth talks to Aspasia Karras about beauty and the bullies Lifestyle
  2. Toyota Hilux GR-S III leaves room for an even wilder breed of bakkie Lifestyle
  3. Your weekly stars July 8-14 Lifestyle
  4. SA a global leader when it comes to vegan grub orders, says Uber Eats Food
  5. Hollywood’s ‘bad guy’ Arnold Vosloo is back Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘SA football is not complete without Kaizer Chiefs,’ says coach Dan ‘Dance’ ...
From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...