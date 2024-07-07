Hotel Review

Seasons Golf, Leisure & Spa is an easy escape from Jozi with fun for all tastes

Solos and groups, sportsmen and kids, self-caterers and barflies ... everyone is catered for at this relaxed resort an easy one-hour drive from Joburg

Sometimes all a city slicker wants is a scene swap — even a brief break from concrete highways and cold malls can do a world of good, especially in the bleak midwinter. Open skies, mountain views, maybe some rocky hills and ridges, a bit of bushveld and some strolls in fresh air can be just the tonic to see you through to September. ..