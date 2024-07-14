Ayahuasca tourism: the trouble with travelling to trip

The plant and the rituals associated with it have deep roots in South American shamanic traditions. But in the past few decades, stories about the spiritually enhancing magic of ayahuasca have made their way to Europe and North America.

Lauded for its transcendent healing powers by celebrities such as Lindsay Lohan, athletes such as Aaron Rodgers and successful businessmen such as Elon Musk, the psychotropic allure of the plant now calls to hundreds of thousands of non-indigenous consciousness-seekers globally. More and more ayahuasca retreats are popping up around the world.

Indigenous peoples in South America — primarily in Peru, Brazil and other parts of what is considered the Upper Amazon — have been using ayahuasca for medicinal and religious purposes since at least 900 BC. Hieroglyphic paintings depict the use of the sacred brew in a ceremony from the period of 900-250 BC. Western interest in ayahuasca, however, has created some challenges for local indigenous communities.

DYING TO AWAKEN