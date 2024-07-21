Travel

Eastern Cape

The Wild Coast Sun is a winter escape built for your inner adrenaline junkie

Looking for less chill, more thrill? The Wild Coast Sun Resort in Port Edward offers a jam-packed list of unmissable adventures on the property and nearby

21 July 2024 - 00:00
Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor

As an avid traveller looking to take a break and kick my feet up a bit, I'm one of few people who always has one question on arrival at a destination...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | ‘The Bear’ gets culinary claws into Joburg Lifestyle
  2. Oddball attractions loading in both Cape Town and Jozi Lifestyle
  3. Cheers! But do you know what’s in your glass? Health & Sex
  4. ASPASIA KARRAS | Earth is in menopause, people, so time needs to take a break Lifestyle
  5. Your weekly stars July 22-28 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest