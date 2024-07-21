Eastern Cape

The Wild Coast Sun is a winter escape built for your inner adrenaline junkie

Looking for less chill, more thrill? The Wild Coast Sun Resort in Port Edward offers a jam-packed list of unmissable adventures on the property and nearby

Thango Ntwasa Lifestyle Digital Editor

As an avid traveller looking to take a break and kick my feet up a bit, I'm one of few people who always has one question on arrival at a destination...