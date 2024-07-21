Eastern Cape
The Wild Coast Sun is a winter escape built for your inner adrenaline junkie
Looking for less chill, more thrill? The Wild Coast Sun Resort in Port Edward offers a jam-packed list of unmissable adventures on the property and nearby
21 July 2024 - 00:00
As an avid traveller looking to take a break and kick my feet up a bit, I'm one of few people who always has one question on arrival at a destination...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.