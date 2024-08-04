Hotel Review

Radisson Red Cape Town: a cosy spot for winter — and you can take the dog

This hotel at the V&A Waterfront offers a great way to enjoy the views without worrying about the weather, with lots of nearby attractions

As Leonie Andereya, Radisson Red Cape Town's general manager, would know, Cape Town in winter is a “hidden secret” for tourists who want to experience the city's beauty and charms without the crowds, heat or busyness. ..