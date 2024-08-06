The one thing I always make sure I do on holiday is find a surf spot and/or a golf course.
Japan has the most friendly locals. No matter where I went, the people were warm, welcoming and accommodating. They were quite tricky in France. My French is non-existent and, as most will tell you, this doesn’t bode well with the French. You have to at least make an effort or be on the receiving end of a cold shoulder. I’ll try Google Translate next time.
I haven't done many solo trips, but one I did do was from Norway to Sweden and then to the UK. I went through the countryside playing music at small clubs and venues. I enjoyed it, though I wouldn’t necessarily plan on going solo.
My ultimate bucket-list destination is Edinburgh. For all it has to offer in terms of a tourist destination and the culture. My list after that is so long.
My perfect holiday involves surfing, music and golf.
My best holiday ever was a surf trip to Indonesia.
My most relaxing destination is Knysna. And being home is the best, of course.
One tourist attraction that surprised me is Sensō-ji Temple, Tokyo’s oldest-established temple, dedicated to Kannon, the bodhisattva of compassion. It’s complex and magnificent.
One tourist attraction everyone should see before they die is Table Mountain.
• Jonno Sweetman will be playing with Reza Khota, Lungiswa Plaatjies and Joshua Nemaire at The Routes of Sound at Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch on August 23 and 24. Booking through Webtickets.
Celeb travels
Barcelona is best for nights but there's no place like Knysna: Jonno Sweetman
Playing this month at Spier Wine Farm, drummer Jonno Sweetman shares some of the destinations that have made his heart skip a beat
Image: Supplied
My hometown is Knysna. If I were hosting a tourist there, I would show them the Heads and Simola Forest. On the border of the Knysna forest, Simola is a few kilometres from the centre of town and the Knysna estuary. It's a great base from which to explore the town and the rest of the Garden Route.
My best travel experience was playing South African music in a Buddhist temple in Japan. My worst was being stuck on the runway in Hong Kong for seven hours and missing my gig in Malaysia.
My favourite international city is Stockholm. Aside from offering amazing views of the archipelago, Stockholm is an inspiring hub for the music industry, and the creative atmosphere is next-level as the city attracts aspiring and brilliant musicians from around the world.
Image: Shutterstock/MiWay
Image: 123rf.com/ tomas1111
My perfect day’s itinerary there would start with a cup of coffee with my hosts and fellow musicians in a beautiful apartment overlooking the lake, followed by a bicycle ride to the studio to record music together. Then lunch at a nearby café and a walk in the park before dinner back at the apartment with mates. Before bed, schnapps and maybe a few classic vinyls on the player.
I'm not a 100% adventurous eater when I travel. I definitely prefer to go with what I know. A memorable restaurant I ate in overseas was Yakiniku Kingyu on Ishigaki island, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan. The island is known for its nature and golf but also for top-quality Wagyu beef, and, interestingly, comes with an English menu available. The staff are super friendly and the overall dining experience is just amazing. Book well in advance because it’s incredibly popular.
The best place in the world for a night out is Barcelona. Music all night ... such a vibe! Whether you’re one for the dance floor or live-music gigs, this city has you covered. From flamenco to international DJs, house, jazz or techno, Barcelona has it all.
Image: Supplied
• Jonno Sweetman will be playing with Reza Khota, Lungiswa Plaatjies and Joshua Nemaire at The Routes of Sound at Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch on August 23 and 24. Booking through Webtickets.
