Indian Ocean islands
It's laid-back and luscious: island-hopping in the Seychelles
From mesmerising sunsets and ancient tortoises to pristine beaches and tropical adventures, the Seychelles offers a dream holiday unlike any other
18 August 2024 - 00:00
Gorgeous sunset views; giant tortoises munching on palms; the much-loved botanical and cultural icon that is the coco de mer; doing the Trois Frères nature trail to a lookout point with magnificent views over Mahé island in the pouring rain.... These are some of the enduring images I took away from my visit to the Seychelles...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.