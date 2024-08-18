Indian Ocean islands

It's laid-back and luscious: island-hopping in the Seychelles

From mesmerising sunsets and ancient tortoises to pristine beaches and tropical adventures, the Seychelles offers a dream holiday unlike any other

Gorgeous sunset views; giant tortoises munching on palms; the much-loved botanical and cultural icon that is the coco de mer; doing the Trois Frères nature trail to a lookout point with magnificent views over Mahé island in the pouring rain.... These are some of the enduring images I took away from my visit to the Seychelles...