Meet the MasterChef South Africa alumni

KAMINI PATHER

2013 — WINNER OF MASTERCHEF SOUTH AFRICA SEASON 2

My win was in 2013, which seems a lifetime ago, but the exhilaration is still fresh in my mind.

Before winning MCSA, I aspired to being a food writer. I had a blog back then, but since winning I have been able to do so much more than simply write about food. I have produced a Netflix TV show, my e-book has been shortlisted for a Gourmand Cookbook Award, and I am now shooting the content for my first-ever printed cookbook, which will be launched in February next year. The win changed my life in ways I had only dreamed of.

When I won, I don’t think I understood how much my life would change. Winning allowed me to live the life I had always wanted to.

Besides the money (R400,000), I won a trip for two to the Seychelles (which I took with my mom), a VW Golf 7, a year’s worth of Woolworths food and Nederburg wine, and bragging rights for days — which I took full advantage of!

After my win was announced, I joked about renting a yacht and living like a rapper with my haul. While I didn’t exactly do that, I did get to do some travelling and live my life with fanciful indulgence — exactly the way I like.

The three judges for season 2 were chefs Pete Goffe-Wood, Benny Masekwameng and Andrew Atkinson. One of the highlights of the season was our trip to Ethiopia and cooking at the Yaya running village. The experience was otherworldly, and I got to cook “in the wild” in the Jemma Valley.

Our visit to Ethiopia was an incredibly eye-opening experience and also my first elimination round. I had to cook the local bread, injera (Ethiopian flatbread made with a combination of teff and wheat flour), and failed miserably. I remember being incredibly tired by the time we got to Ethiopia, and I cried in the bus on the way to the film set. I didn’t know why I was crying, but the tears just kept streaming down my face. I’m not a crier, and in general I never cried on the show, but that day made me dig deep. By that stage, we had been cooking for five weeks and I was tired.

During the series, I loved cooking for Luke Dale-Roberts and Chris Erasmus, two of the guest chefs on the show. Being a food nerd had paid off, because I felt as if I knew them before they came onto the show.

I’m now a chef on Ready Steady Cook, and one of the MCSA photographers works on this show. She recalled the panna cotta I made for breakfast. It had candied bacon and nuts in it, and was part of an invention test. It was quite something to hear my dish had stayed fresh in someone’s mind!

I am now shooting the content for my cookbook and studying towards a master’s degree in psychology, so my plate is full. I haven’t watched much of season 5 yet, but I have recorded it all and will get myself up to speed in due course. René Redzepi’s Omnivore is also on my to-watch list, and I look forward to binge-watching my favourite food shows once I am done with the madness of life.

If I could have my MCSA journey all over again, I would work with a different production company and go into the series with greater business focus and insight. I was quite wet behind the ears when I took part in the competition, and this industry is notoriously cut-throat — something I have experienced first-hand. But those tales from the crypt are for another day!

