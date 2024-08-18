Meet the MasterChef South Africa alumni
With the popular cooking competition now back on our screens, Hilary Biller spoke to its four previous winners
DEENA NAIDOO
2012 — WINNER OF THE INAUGURAL SERIES OF MASTERCHEF SOUTH AFRICA
Taking the title was a dream come true, especially as I knew I would forever be remembered as the nation’s first winner of MasterChef South Africa (MCSA). The experience set me on my culinary journey, but also holds a special place in my heart as an important milestone in my life.
Before winning MCSA, I had no formal career in food, though my passion for the culinary arts had always been a big part of my life. Today, I’ve returned to the career I had before MCSA, and I am now employed as an IT systems specialist for a large retailer in KwaZulu-Natal.
Winning made me realise that with hard work and dedication anything is possible. The experience not only validated my passion for cooking, but also opened doors I never imagined were available to me.
The trio of judges of the very first MCSA were celebrity chefs Benny Masekwameng, Pete Goffe-Wood and Andrew Atkinson.
My extraordinary prize package was R250,000 in cash, a brand-new vehicle, and a culinary trip to Italy. The life-changing aspect of the prize was the opportunity I had to partner with Tsogo Sun and run my very first restaurant, Aarya at Montecasino, which unfortunately closed down because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A highlight of my MCSA journey was meeting my foodie hero Michel Roux jnr and winning the challenge he set us. Having the opportunity to impress such a renowned chef was an incredible honour and a moment I will never forget. On the flip side, my lowest point was when I got the wine-pairing wrong, as I don’t drink.
My butter chicken recipe played a pivotal role in my journey — it was the dish that got me through the “hot auditions” and set the stage for my eventual win. Its rich, flavoursome quality resonated not only with the judges, but also with the guests at my restaurant, and it became the most popular item on the menu. It’s a dish that symbolises my culinary style and remains my signature offering to this day.
In hindsight, I wouldn’t change a single aspect of my MCSA journey. The experience was more than just a competition — it was a crucible for personal transformation. I emerged from MCSA not only with a title, but also with a deeper understanding of myself and my craft.
#deenamcsa
KAMINI PATHER
2013 — WINNER OF MASTERCHEF SOUTH AFRICA SEASON 2
My win was in 2013, which seems a lifetime ago, but the exhilaration is still fresh in my mind.
Before winning MCSA, I aspired to being a food writer. I had a blog back then, but since winning I have been able to do so much more than simply write about food. I have produced a Netflix TV show, my e-book has been shortlisted for a Gourmand Cookbook Award, and I am now shooting the content for my first-ever printed cookbook, which will be launched in February next year. The win changed my life in ways I had only dreamed of.
When I won, I don’t think I understood how much my life would change. Winning allowed me to live the life I had always wanted to.
Besides the money (R400,000), I won a trip for two to the Seychelles (which I took with my mom), a VW Golf 7, a year’s worth of Woolworths food and Nederburg wine, and bragging rights for days — which I took full advantage of!
After my win was announced, I joked about renting a yacht and living like a rapper with my haul. While I didn’t exactly do that, I did get to do some travelling and live my life with fanciful indulgence — exactly the way I like.
The three judges for season 2 were chefs Pete Goffe-Wood, Benny Masekwameng and Andrew Atkinson. One of the highlights of the season was our trip to Ethiopia and cooking at the Yaya running village. The experience was otherworldly, and I got to cook “in the wild” in the Jemma Valley.
Our visit to Ethiopia was an incredibly eye-opening experience and also my first elimination round. I had to cook the local bread, injera (Ethiopian flatbread made with a combination of teff and wheat flour), and failed miserably. I remember being incredibly tired by the time we got to Ethiopia, and I cried in the bus on the way to the film set. I didn’t know why I was crying, but the tears just kept streaming down my face. I’m not a crier, and in general I never cried on the show, but that day made me dig deep. By that stage, we had been cooking for five weeks and I was tired.
During the series, I loved cooking for Luke Dale-Roberts and Chris Erasmus, two of the guest chefs on the show. Being a food nerd had paid off, because I felt as if I knew them before they came onto the show.
I’m now a chef on Ready Steady Cook, and one of the MCSA photographers works on this show. She recalled the panna cotta I made for breakfast. It had candied bacon and nuts in it, and was part of an invention test. It was quite something to hear my dish had stayed fresh in someone’s mind!
I am now shooting the content for my cookbook and studying towards a master’s degree in psychology, so my plate is full. I haven’t watched much of season 5 yet, but I have recorded it all and will get myself up to speed in due course. René Redzepi’s Omnivore is also on my to-watch list, and I look forward to binge-watching my favourite food shows once I am done with the madness of life.
If I could have my MCSA journey all over again, I would work with a different production company and go into the series with greater business focus and insight. I was quite wet behind the ears when I took part in the competition, and this industry is notoriously cut-throat — something I have experienced first-hand. But those tales from the crypt are for another day!
#kaminipather
ROXANNE WARDMAN
2014 — WINNER OF MASTERCHEF SOUTH AFRICA SEASON 3
I used to work at Transnet as a train-driver assistant, so I definitely did not have a career in food before I took part in MCSA. I am now a private chef, caterer and bespoke cake baker and decorator. Basically, anything food-related is me!
Winning MCSA was the most unbelievable and unreal feeling, and taking the title was so powerful psychologically because it proved to me that I was enough. I’d suffered from impostor syndrome for a long time, so the win made me realise I do have a talent for food and deserve to be in the hospitality industry. The MCSA accolade changed my whole career path, as well as how I see myself and my career in food. It was a life-changing experience, really.
The prizes for winning the title were next-level and came from the show’s amazing sponsors. They included a cash prize, an incredible wine tour in France, a holiday in the Seychelles, a wine sponsorship for a year, a brand-new car, and vouchers from a large retailer. I used most of the cash to realise my dream of opening a cafe. I ran it for several years, but eventually sold the business, as my foodie aspirations have evolved.
The judges in the third series were celebrity chefs Benny Masekwameng, Pete Goffe-Wood and Reuben Riffel. The highlight of the show happened behind the scenes for me and involved bonding with the other contestants. We spent a lot of time together getting to know each other. My lowest points on the show were seeing people I had become close to being eliminated.
My butternut-and-peanut butter tart I made from the ingredients in the first mystery box of the season won me a trip to Ireland to dine at a Michelin-star restaurant. It was my first trip overseas.
If I could change my MCSA journey, the only thing I would adjust is my confidence in myself and my abilities, which has grown a lot since I took part in the competition.
I’m watching the new season of MCSA and loving it — it’s great to see all the new talent. I also adore MasterChef Australia and am enjoying the new season of it.
#roxiwardman
SHAWN GODFREY
2022 — WINNER OF MASTERCHEF SOUTH AFRICA SEASON 4
I wanted to win MCSA so badly and had worked so hard for it that when judge Zola Nene called out my name, I held the (very heavy) trophy up very proudly. I was so relieved and excited — I felt a whole lot of emotions at the same time.
Winning MCSA meant a lot changed for me. I became a brand ambassador for Pick n Pay (one of the sponsors of the show), and I featured in some adverts and collaborated with other brands. I designed an MCSA-inspired business-class menu served on a local airline.
However, at the same time much has stayed the same in my life. I’m still at the lighting company I have worked at for the last 10 years, and since winning MCSA I have continued sharing recipes and stories on social media. I regularly do pop-up restaurants and cooking demos, and I have cooked for some high-profile clients.
The win enabled me to do what I love most: travelling to extraordinary locations nationwide and beyond. I made a promise to my wife that if I won I’d take the family on an overseas trip, so we travelled across the Greek islands with our two small children and our five-month-old baby. The prize money allowed us to install solar energy in our home.
TV chefs, cookbook authors and well-known foodies Justine Drake and Zola Nene were the season 4 judges, along with acclaimed French-born chef Gregory Czarnecki, who lives in South Africa.
The most difficult challenge for me was when we had to copy a cake made by expert bakers Mari-Louis Guy and Callie Maritz. I’m not a baker, so when we were told to make, not just any old cake, but rather a three-tiered one consisting of a condensed-milk sponge with an ice-cream and sugar-cone lining, whipped-milk jam, Isomalt crystals, Italian-meringue buttercream icing, rice-paper frills, strawberry swirls and a fondant bluebird in flight, I panicked. But I made it through to the next round.
A memorable challenge for me was a two-hour pressure test during which we had to replicate Michelin-star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen’s signature dish of braaibroodjie macaroni with a mieliepaptert tower. As the grand finale, when the dish was served, we had to set the mielie leaves on fire. This was difficult to recreate, but I felt I’d succeeded and was really proud of my efforts. Chef Jan Hendrik was impressed, and wowing a Michelin-star chef was not something I ever thought I would achieve!
I am definitely watching the new series of MCSA. It’s so strange to be on the other side of the TV screen this season. My lighting company supplied all the lights in the pantry and the studio, and I’m really proud of this. The production has been top-notch and the challenges great. I’m just glad I don’t need to cook this time!
#theroasteddad
Catch the fifth season of MasterChef South Africa on SABC3 on Saturdays at 7.30pm