Travel

Four ‘egg-cellent’ picnic ideas

Spring is in the air, so grab a blanket or two, rustle up a group of friends, and settle down to enjoy this protein-packed portable vegetarian feast — which you can prepare for a fraction of what you would pay for shop-bought goodies

25 August 2024 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Egg rolls.
Egg rolls.
Image: The SA Poultry Association

1. Spinach and Feta Egg Rolls

Serves 4

Prep: 20 mins (cooking: 15 mins)

8 eggs

60ml (4 tbsp) milk

1-2 cloves of garlic, finely crushed

7.5ml (1 1/2 tsp) dried mixed herbs, optional

Salt and pepper

60ml (4 tbsp) butter or margarine

Salt and pepper

2 handfuls baby spinach leaves

125ml (½ cup) feta cheese, crumbled

250ml (1 cup) shredded leftover roast chicken, 2 cans shredded tuna, drained OR 1 x 400g can mixed beans, rinsed and drained

60ml (4 tbsp) mayonnaise, optional

60ml (4 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce

A splash of chilli sauce, optional

1. Beat together 2 eggs and 15ml (1 tbsp) milk. Season with 1/4 of the garlic and 1/4 of the mixed herbs if using and salt and pepper.

2. Preheat a non-stick pan with 15ml (1 tbsp) butter and pour the egg into the pan and swirl to coat the base. Cook for about 2 minutes, or until the egg is just cooked and the bottom is golden. Slide onto a plate and keep warm. Repeat with remaining eggs.

3. Spread each omelette/wrap with mayonnaise, if using, top with a 1/4 of the spinach, feta and chosen protein. Top with sweet chilli sauce and a splash of chilli sauce, if using, and roll up. Pack the rolls into foil and then a container to keep them warm.

Devilled Egg Pasta Salad.
Devilled Egg Pasta Salad.
Image: The SA Poultry

2. Devilled Egg Pasta Salad

Serves 6-8

Prep: 20 mins (cooking: 20 mins)

6 eggs

375g elbow macaroni pasta

125ml (1/2 cup) plain yoghurt

125ml (1/2 cup) mayonnaise

15ml (1 tbsp) Dijon mustard

14ml (1 tbsp) chutney, optional

Dash of chilli sauce, optional

1 red or white onion, finely chopped

2 gherkins, chopped

A handful of dill

Salt and pepper

Paprika for dusting

1. Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool in cold water. Peel the shells off. Cut the eggs in half, remove the yolks and chop the whites.

2. Meanwhile, cook the macaroni according to packet instructions.

3. Mash the egg yolks with a fork. Stir in the yoghurt, mayonnaise, mustard, chutney and chilli sauce, if using. Mix through the macaroni.

4. Combine the egg whites, onion, gherkins and dill. Keep some out as garnish and mix the rest through the macaroni mixture.

5. Season the pasta with salt and pepper. Spoon into an unbreakable serving container with a lid. Dust with paprika, sprinkle over reserved ingredients and seal. This salad is great to make ahead of time and store in the fridge for up to 2 days before enjoying. Add extra yoghurt and mayo if it has dried out.

Chicken/Tuna/Bean Egg Salad Cups
Chicken/Tuna/Bean Egg Salad Cups 
Image: The SA Poultry Association

3. Chicken/Tuna/Bean Egg Salad Cups 

Serves 6

Prep: 10 minutes (cooking: 10 mins)

6 eggs

Salt and pepper

2 heads baby gem lettuce, broken into leaves, or use butter-lettuce leaves

250ml (1 cup) leftover chicken, shredded, 1 can shredded tuna, drained OR half a 400g can of mixed beans, drained and rinsed

1 small onion or 3 spring onions, finely chopped or sliced

1/4 English cucumber, chopped, optional

125ml (½ cup) cheddar cheese, finely grated, or use another cheese of choice

1 bottle ready-made Caesar salad dressing

Seasoning of choice

A small handful of pecan nuts, chopped, optional

1. Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 12 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool under cold running water. Peel the shells off. Cut into wedges. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Divide the lettuce into 6 -8 sturdy leaves and divide the chicken, tuna or beans, onion, cucumber and cheese between the leaves. Add wedges of boiled egg. Place cups in a plastic container with a lid without overlapping them and seal.

3. Just before serving, drizzle with salad dressing, season and sprinkle over nuts, if using.

Portuguese Custard Tarts
Portuguese Custard Tarts
Image: The SA Poultry Association

4. Portuguese Custard Tarts

Makes 10

Prep: 30 mins (cooking: 45 mins)

1 x 400g roll puff pastry, defrosted

30ml (2 tbsp) icing sugar, sifted + extra

125ml (½ cup) sugar

80ml (⅓ cup) water

1 strip lemon peel

2.5 ml (½ tsp) ground cinnamon + extra

1 egg + 2 yolks

45ml (3 tbsp) cornflour

250ml (1 cup) milk

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

Pinch salt

1. Preheat oven to 220°C. Grease 10 holes of a standard cupcake tray with cooking spray.

2. Roll the pastry open and dust all over with icing sugar. Cut the pastry into 10 x 11cm circles. Reroll off cuts and repeat.

3. Press the pastry, icing sugar side down, into the greased holes to make cases. Refrigerate until needed.

4. Heat the sugar, water, lemon peel and cinnamon on medium, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a boil and cook for about 5 minutes, or until a light golden syrup forms. Cool. Remove the lemon.

5. Whisk together the egg, egg yolks and cornflour until smooth in a heatproof bowl. Heat the milk in a medium saucepan to just before boiling point. Stir through the vanilla and salt. Gradually pour the hot milk over the egg mixture while stirring.

6. Return the egg custard to the saucepan and cook, while stirring with a wooden spoon, on low heat for about 5 minutes, or until the custard coats the back of a spoon. Take care not to let the mixture boil or you’ll end up with scrambled eggs.

7. Add the cooled sugar syrup to the custard and whisk until thickened slightly. Pour through a sieve. Pour into the pastry cases until almost filled to the rim and bake for about 25 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and the custard has darkened in spots.

8. Remove tarts from tray with a knife while still hot. Sift over extra icing sugar and ground cinnamon, if you like. Allow to cool completely, and then pack into a portable lidded container without overlapping.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Dig in at South Africa's biggest Garden Party

Chef Johnny Hamman ensures this Garden Day celebration is filled with delicious food and shares his fave recipes
Lifestyle
10 months ago

The world’s top ice cream flavours

See the most loved flavours from South Africa to Nigeria with six hacks to help you make your own
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Delectables galore at Food and Wine Festival

Calling all Durbanites — there are still tickets available for this Saturday
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Entrepreneur has global ambitions for local brand GALXBOY The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. SA's xenophobia shame: 'burning man' case shut Lifestyle
  3. It's laid-back and luscious: island-hopping in the Seychelles Travel
  4. R80 sphathlo and R40 fried Oreos — Inside KFC’s limited-edition menu and where ... Food
  5. SPOTLIGHT | Suspenseful spine-chillers and cult classics reimagined Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alien: Romulus | Final Trailer
Pachinko — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+