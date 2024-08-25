4. Portuguese Custard Tarts
Makes 10
Prep: 30 mins (cooking: 45 mins)
1 x 400g roll puff pastry, defrosted
30ml (2 tbsp) icing sugar, sifted + extra
125ml (½ cup) sugar
80ml (⅓ cup) water
1 strip lemon peel
2.5 ml (½ tsp) ground cinnamon + extra
1 egg + 2 yolks
45ml (3 tbsp) cornflour
250ml (1 cup) milk
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
Pinch salt
1. Preheat oven to 220°C. Grease 10 holes of a standard cupcake tray with cooking spray.
2. Roll the pastry open and dust all over with icing sugar. Cut the pastry into 10 x 11cm circles. Reroll off cuts and repeat.
3. Press the pastry, icing sugar side down, into the greased holes to make cases. Refrigerate until needed.
4. Heat the sugar, water, lemon peel and cinnamon on medium, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a boil and cook for about 5 minutes, or until a light golden syrup forms. Cool. Remove the lemon.
5. Whisk together the egg, egg yolks and cornflour until smooth in a heatproof bowl. Heat the milk in a medium saucepan to just before boiling point. Stir through the vanilla and salt. Gradually pour the hot milk over the egg mixture while stirring.
6. Return the egg custard to the saucepan and cook, while stirring with a wooden spoon, on low heat for about 5 minutes, or until the custard coats the back of a spoon. Take care not to let the mixture boil or you’ll end up with scrambled eggs.
7. Add the cooled sugar syrup to the custard and whisk until thickened slightly. Pour through a sieve. Pour into the pastry cases until almost filled to the rim and bake for about 25 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and the custard has darkened in spots.
8. Remove tarts from tray with a knife while still hot. Sift over extra icing sugar and ground cinnamon, if you like. Allow to cool completely, and then pack into a portable lidded container without overlapping.
Four ‘egg-cellent’ picnic ideas
Spring is in the air, so grab a blanket or two, rustle up a group of friends, and settle down to enjoy this protein-packed portable vegetarian feast — which you can prepare for a fraction of what you would pay for shop-bought goodies
Image: The SA Poultry Association
1. Spinach and Feta Egg Rolls
Serves 4
Prep: 20 mins (cooking: 15 mins)
8 eggs
60ml (4 tbsp) milk
1-2 cloves of garlic, finely crushed
7.5ml (1 1/2 tsp) dried mixed herbs, optional
Salt and pepper
60ml (4 tbsp) butter or margarine
Salt and pepper
2 handfuls baby spinach leaves
125ml (½ cup) feta cheese, crumbled
250ml (1 cup) shredded leftover roast chicken, 2 cans shredded tuna, drained OR 1 x 400g can mixed beans, rinsed and drained
60ml (4 tbsp) mayonnaise, optional
60ml (4 tbsp) sweet chilli sauce
A splash of chilli sauce, optional
1. Beat together 2 eggs and 15ml (1 tbsp) milk. Season with 1/4 of the garlic and 1/4 of the mixed herbs if using and salt and pepper.
2. Preheat a non-stick pan with 15ml (1 tbsp) butter and pour the egg into the pan and swirl to coat the base. Cook for about 2 minutes, or until the egg is just cooked and the bottom is golden. Slide onto a plate and keep warm. Repeat with remaining eggs.
3. Spread each omelette/wrap with mayonnaise, if using, top with a 1/4 of the spinach, feta and chosen protein. Top with sweet chilli sauce and a splash of chilli sauce, if using, and roll up. Pack the rolls into foil and then a container to keep them warm.
Image: The SA Poultry
2. Devilled Egg Pasta Salad
Serves 6-8
Prep: 20 mins (cooking: 20 mins)
6 eggs
375g elbow macaroni pasta
125ml (1/2 cup) plain yoghurt
125ml (1/2 cup) mayonnaise
15ml (1 tbsp) Dijon mustard
14ml (1 tbsp) chutney, optional
Dash of chilli sauce, optional
1 red or white onion, finely chopped
2 gherkins, chopped
A handful of dill
Salt and pepper
Paprika for dusting
1. Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool in cold water. Peel the shells off. Cut the eggs in half, remove the yolks and chop the whites.
2. Meanwhile, cook the macaroni according to packet instructions.
3. Mash the egg yolks with a fork. Stir in the yoghurt, mayonnaise, mustard, chutney and chilli sauce, if using. Mix through the macaroni.
4. Combine the egg whites, onion, gherkins and dill. Keep some out as garnish and mix the rest through the macaroni mixture.
5. Season the pasta with salt and pepper. Spoon into an unbreakable serving container with a lid. Dust with paprika, sprinkle over reserved ingredients and seal. This salad is great to make ahead of time and store in the fridge for up to 2 days before enjoying. Add extra yoghurt and mayo if it has dried out.
Image: The SA Poultry Association
3. Chicken/Tuna/Bean Egg Salad Cups
Serves 6
Prep: 10 minutes (cooking: 10 mins)
6 eggs
Salt and pepper
2 heads baby gem lettuce, broken into leaves, or use butter-lettuce leaves
250ml (1 cup) leftover chicken, shredded, 1 can shredded tuna, drained OR half a 400g can of mixed beans, drained and rinsed
1 small onion or 3 spring onions, finely chopped or sliced
1/4 English cucumber, chopped, optional
125ml (½ cup) cheddar cheese, finely grated, or use another cheese of choice
1 bottle ready-made Caesar salad dressing
Seasoning of choice
A small handful of pecan nuts, chopped, optional
1. Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 12 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool under cold running water. Peel the shells off. Cut into wedges. Season with salt and pepper.
2. Divide the lettuce into 6 -8 sturdy leaves and divide the chicken, tuna or beans, onion, cucumber and cheese between the leaves. Add wedges of boiled egg. Place cups in a plastic container with a lid without overlapping them and seal.
3. Just before serving, drizzle with salad dressing, season and sprinkle over nuts, if using.
Image: The SA Poultry Association
4. Portuguese Custard Tarts
Makes 10
Prep: 30 mins (cooking: 45 mins)
1 x 400g roll puff pastry, defrosted
30ml (2 tbsp) icing sugar, sifted + extra
125ml (½ cup) sugar
80ml (⅓ cup) water
1 strip lemon peel
2.5 ml (½ tsp) ground cinnamon + extra
1 egg + 2 yolks
45ml (3 tbsp) cornflour
250ml (1 cup) milk
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
Pinch salt
1. Preheat oven to 220°C. Grease 10 holes of a standard cupcake tray with cooking spray.
2. Roll the pastry open and dust all over with icing sugar. Cut the pastry into 10 x 11cm circles. Reroll off cuts and repeat.
3. Press the pastry, icing sugar side down, into the greased holes to make cases. Refrigerate until needed.
4. Heat the sugar, water, lemon peel and cinnamon on medium, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to a boil and cook for about 5 minutes, or until a light golden syrup forms. Cool. Remove the lemon.
5. Whisk together the egg, egg yolks and cornflour until smooth in a heatproof bowl. Heat the milk in a medium saucepan to just before boiling point. Stir through the vanilla and salt. Gradually pour the hot milk over the egg mixture while stirring.
6. Return the egg custard to the saucepan and cook, while stirring with a wooden spoon, on low heat for about 5 minutes, or until the custard coats the back of a spoon. Take care not to let the mixture boil or you’ll end up with scrambled eggs.
7. Add the cooled sugar syrup to the custard and whisk until thickened slightly. Pour through a sieve. Pour into the pastry cases until almost filled to the rim and bake for about 25 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and the custard has darkened in spots.
8. Remove tarts from tray with a knife while still hot. Sift over extra icing sugar and ground cinnamon, if you like. Allow to cool completely, and then pack into a portable lidded container without overlapping.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Dig in at South Africa's biggest Garden Party
The world’s top ice cream flavours
Delectables galore at Food and Wine Festival
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos