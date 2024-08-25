Western Cape

What's hot in Hermanus: exploring SA's whale capital

Hermanus is a famed tourism spot for the whales that flock there in the second half of each year, but there's so much more going on

Sive Mbizo has the best job in the world. So he says, anyway. Standing on the edge of Hermanus town, looking at the pretty coastal path that wanders seemingly all the way to Gansbaai in the distance, and the cliffs that drop off to the wide blue belly of Walker Bay in-between, it’s hard to quibble. For six months of the year, this is his office. His role? To stroll and scan the sea for the whales that migrate here annually from Antarctica to breed, get their babies “up and swimming” and play in the shallow waters. ..