Chef Reuben is on fire

I think every chef has a dream of how they’d cook for people in an ideal world ... for me, my dream scenario is definitely cooking with fire. There’s a happiness that goes with cooking on a fire — a freedom and festive feel to it — and that is what I love about it.

Reuben Riffel’s Braai

LAMB CUTLETS WITH SALSA VERDE

Serves: 4-6

Some good lamb over the fire just hits the spot every time. I believe that fired lamb loves anything herbal ... I’d go with salsa verde over barbecue sauce any day. Take the briny saltiness of capers and add anchovies, garlic, fresh herbs and some acidity. The fattier the lamb, the punchier the salsa verde can be.

12 lamb cutlets

Olive oil

10ml (2 tsp) finely ground fennel seeds

Salt and ground black pepper

Salsa verde

250ml (1 cup) flat-leaf parsley, coarsely chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) fresh oregano, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) baby capers, rinsed

Juice of ½ lemon

2 anchovy fillets

15ml (1 tbsp) white wine vinegar

60ml (¼ cup) olive oil

1. For the salsa verde, use a mortar and pestle to grind all the salsa ingredients, except the olive oil, into a coarse paste. Add the oil and stir to combine. Season to taste.

2. For the lamb, brush the lamb cutlets with olive oil, and then rub with ground fennel seeds and season with salt and black pepper.

3. Prepare hot coals. Grill the lamb cutlets for 3-4 minutes on each side until medium rare. Turn the cutlets fat-side down, laying them against each other for support, and allow the fat to render and crisp.

4. Set the meat aside to rest in a warm place for 5-10 minutes. Serve the lamb cutlets drizzled with the salsa verde.