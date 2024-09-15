Slackpacking

Wildlife, wilderness & luxury converge on the 'Vlei to Whales' trail at De Hoop

The circular 'Vlei to Whales' trail is a three-night slackpacking adventure offering feathers and fynbos by day and fine food and comfy lodgings at night

“Every time it floods, that area gets covered with water,” said our hiking guide Eduan Oktober, pointing to submerged land around the vlei, 18km long and 0,5km wide on average, in the De Hoop Nature Reserve in the Overberg. A paradise for water birds. ..