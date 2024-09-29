Travel

Don’t let visa hassles wreck your holiday

29 September 2024 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

With less than three months until the festive season, the clock is ticking for South Africans planning to travel overseas...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Plan to double tourist arrivals Business
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Xi's great foreign policy coup: fawning African leaders Opinion
  3. Schreiber all smiles with Irish ambassador despite visa changes Politics
  4. Schreiber upbeat on clearing visa backlog by end of 2024 Business
  5. 'I'm on my way home': SA woman rescued by Dirco after alleged assault in Croatia South Africa

Most read

  1. MaXhosa, Magugu: South African designers shine at Paris Fashion Week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Rupert, whatever you do — rage, rage against the dying of the light Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Cupid, canapés and cocktails in the beloved country Lifestyle
  4. YOLISA MKELE | Time for Gen Z to take up slack for worrying about state of the ... Lifestyle
  5. ‘Chernobyl’, ‘The Ouftit’, ‘Will & Harper’: 5 Things to stream this week Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO
THE OUTFIT - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters March 18