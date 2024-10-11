Wellness

Safari with a twist: yoga, bush bathing, meditation and more at Motswari

The new 'African Retreat' camp at Motswari Private Game Reserve is boosting the relaxation/rejuvenation effect of the bush with a host of curated activities

You could hardly find a better candidate for testing the effects of a few days at a wellness sanctuary than the stressed and frazzled person who pitched up at the newly opened Motswari African Retreat (https://newmarkhotels.com/accommodation/african-retreat-at-motswari-private-game-reserve) one sunny Tuesday morning a few months ago, me...