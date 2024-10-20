North Africa
Birthdays, bucket lists and a milestone in Marrakesh
The Moroccan city of gardens, mosques and orange trees proves the perfect point to gather old friends from around the world and celebrate a big birthday
20 October 2024 - 00:00
There are those who go to Marrakesh to scratch an itch...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.