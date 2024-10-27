10 destinations for book lovers

Combine your love of reading with the joy of travelling using our handy bookworms' bucket list

For avid readers, nothing is more delightful than combining their love of literature with the joy of travel. Whether you dream of walking in the footsteps of your favourite authors or immersing yourself in the worlds they created, these destinations around the globe will thrill the bookworm in you. From literary museums to hotels with writerly histories, here’s a roundup of must-visit places for bibliophiles...