10 destinations for book lovers
Combine your love of reading with the joy of travelling using our handy bookworms' bucket list
27 October 2024 - 00:00
For avid readers, nothing is more delightful than combining their love of literature with the joy of travel. Whether you dream of walking in the footsteps of your favourite authors or immersing yourself in the worlds they created, these destinations around the globe will thrill the bookworm in you. From literary museums to hotels with writerly histories, here’s a roundup of must-visit places for bibliophiles...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.