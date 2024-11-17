Limpopo

Tintswalo Waterberg ticks all the high-end safari boxes

An easy drive from Joburg, Tintswalo Waterberg hits all the targets in the high-end hospitality market, but it's the animals that will really charm you

In the luxury game lodge market, the options come at a dime a dozen for the well-heeled. Which can make choosing one a veritable guessing game. Unless one elects to be enticed by the marketing spiel, of course...