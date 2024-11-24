How to get your keto summer body

What is the difference between the keto and banting lifestyle?

The two diets are very similar. Keto is essentially green list Banting. In the 1920s keto was introduced as a therapeutic approach for managing epilepsy, and over the years has gained popularity for the potential benefits in weight loss. It is a is low-carb, high-fat diet that induces ketosis, which means we are burning fat for energy instead of carbs. Keto has many health benefits, including weight loss — but the real benefit is that it improves blood sugar control, increases energy, reduces inflammation and improves heart health, among others.

What can I eat on a keto lifestyle and, more importantly, what can’t I eat?

Always focus on what you can eat, not what you shouldn’t — but meat, butter, coconut oil and so on, low carb vegetables, dairy and berries are all go-to options. What you shouldn’t eat are things like starchy vegetables, rice, pasta, normal bread or pastries and sugary items, and you’d be surprised just how much sugar is actually in most commercial products these days.

I adore bread, does this lifestyle mean I shouldn’t be eating a thick slab of sourdough spread generously with butter?

Butter yes, normal sourdough no, except there’s a brand on the market called We Love Low Carb, which sells sourdough keto-friendly bread — and the recipes for the bread and rolls in the book are pretty awesome as well.

Why is the keto lifestyle a good one to follow?

Because the food you eat is actually delicious — not many diets can say this and mean it. You can still enjoy low-carb breads and desserts, so you never have to feel like you’re missing out, as there’s usually a “replacement” to most foods you may be craving.

What is ketosis?

It is a metabolic state where your body burns fat for energy instead of carbs, producing alternative energy sources called ketones. Being in ketosis helps your body burn fat for energy, keeping blood sugar stable and making it easier to manage weight, which is beneficial for your body.

Throughout the book, you advocate intermittent fasting.

Intermittent fasting, in short, is when you listen to your physical hunger and eat only when you’re hungry. There are different versions of this, as some people still eat three meals a day, but they fast for 12 hours and their eating window is 12 hours. Others do a 16:8 method, meaning they have an eight-hour eating window, and a few do one meal a day.

I’d love to lose 4-5kg before the festive holidays. What's the best eating plan to do this?

Losing the weight in a month can be achieved by starting with the budget or carnivore meal plans in our book. Once your body becomes fat adapted, and you only eat to satiate physical hunger, you can follow one of the intermittent fasting meal plans that will suit your needs.

Please share helpful tips in sticking to a keto lifestyle. Because of my career, I’m involved with food every day.

Be easy on yourself. If you attend food events, stick to meats, veggies and cheeses. Will these be a 100% keto? No, but you can only do your best. Please avoid the breads, pastries and desserts at these events.

I do enjoy eating animal protein, and love the crispy fat on a good steak

It’s this that makes the keto lifestyle so satisfying and delicious, because fat offers flavour naturally. You don’t have to opt for leaner cuts of meat, you CAN choose the streaky bacon and cream in your coffee, and you’ll notice that these types of things will keep you fuller for longer — which is the aim.

Apart from the keto lifestyle, what else can I do to expedite a weight loss? Healthily, the only things we’d suggest is incorporating keto with intermittent fasting, and if you’re able to, incorporate exercise. But diet plays the main role in weight loss — remember, you can’t outrun a bad diet!

Can vegetarians/vegans follow the keto lifestyle?

We have previously published a book called Banting 7 Day Meal Plans: Vegetarian which will guide those who follow that lifestyle to lose weight.

Please share recipes from the book that will keep me satisfied without feeling deprived?

We’ve selected a nice mix from the book, considering that this is the time of year when there are lots of get-togethers and celebrations, from carb-free spinach and feta pies, a pizza using ground turkey or chicken as a base, a delicious bean salad that can grace any festive table — and an easy homemade Tin Roof ice cream that everyone will love.