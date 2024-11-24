How to get your keto summer body
Hilary Biller asked the authors of a newly released SA keto cookbook for help in shedding some weight before hitting the beach this festive season
My late mother would describe me as a “big-boned gal” in an effort to cheer me up, as my once slinky frame disappeared after I had my first child. And as the years passed, another child and a career that revolves about food has meant I’ve depressingly inched my way to the higher end of the scale. It has been a long journey of dietary interventions and deprivation in an attempt to lose weight — some more successful than others.
I didn’t need much inspiration to get started on a weight loss journey when the newly released The South African Keto & Intermittent Fasting Cookbook by Rita Venter and Natalie “Natz” Lawson landed on my desk recently. Initially, I pushed it aside as just another diet book, but when going through the excellent guidance the book offers and soaking up all the good advice, I decided to put some questions to the authors to kick off my journey, mere weeks before the big holiday exodus.
What inspired your new cookbook?
Rita's inspiration was about helping her type 1 diabetic husband and hoped to lose weight herself, whereas Natz’s was about helping her autistic son. The weight loss was just a by-product of this. We do sometimes break away from the keto lifestyle, because life happens and it is sometimes not in our control, yet we never give up, and always return to the keto-friendly lifestyle.
How much weight have you lost?
Rita has lost about 30kg since she started a banting Facebook group 10 years ago, and for Natz weighing is not something she generally does, but she has lost about 40-50kg so far.
What is the difference between the keto and banting lifestyle?
The two diets are very similar. Keto is essentially green list Banting. In the 1920s keto was introduced as a therapeutic approach for managing epilepsy, and over the years has gained popularity for the potential benefits in weight loss. It is a is low-carb, high-fat diet that induces ketosis, which means we are burning fat for energy instead of carbs. Keto has many health benefits, including weight loss — but the real benefit is that it improves blood sugar control, increases energy, reduces inflammation and improves heart health, among others.
What can I eat on a keto lifestyle and, more importantly, what can’t I eat?
Always focus on what you can eat, not what you shouldn’t — but meat, butter, coconut oil and so on, low carb vegetables, dairy and berries are all go-to options. What you shouldn’t eat are things like starchy vegetables, rice, pasta, normal bread or pastries and sugary items, and you’d be surprised just how much sugar is actually in most commercial products these days.
I adore bread, does this lifestyle mean I shouldn’t be eating a thick slab of sourdough spread generously with butter?
Butter yes, normal sourdough no, except there’s a brand on the market called We Love Low Carb, which sells sourdough keto-friendly bread — and the recipes for the bread and rolls in the book are pretty awesome as well.
Why is the keto lifestyle a good one to follow?
Because the food you eat is actually delicious — not many diets can say this and mean it. You can still enjoy low-carb breads and desserts, so you never have to feel like you’re missing out, as there’s usually a “replacement” to most foods you may be craving.
What is ketosis?
It is a metabolic state where your body burns fat for energy instead of carbs, producing alternative energy sources called ketones. Being in ketosis helps your body burn fat for energy, keeping blood sugar stable and making it easier to manage weight, which is beneficial for your body.
Throughout the book, you advocate intermittent fasting.
Intermittent fasting, in short, is when you listen to your physical hunger and eat only when you’re hungry. There are different versions of this, as some people still eat three meals a day, but they fast for 12 hours and their eating window is 12 hours. Others do a 16:8 method, meaning they have an eight-hour eating window, and a few do one meal a day.
I’d love to lose 4-5kg before the festive holidays. What's the best eating plan to do this?
Losing the weight in a month can be achieved by starting with the budget or carnivore meal plans in our book. Once your body becomes fat adapted, and you only eat to satiate physical hunger, you can follow one of the intermittent fasting meal plans that will suit your needs.
Please share helpful tips in sticking to a keto lifestyle. Because of my career, I’m involved with food every day.
Be easy on yourself. If you attend food events, stick to meats, veggies and cheeses. Will these be a 100% keto? No, but you can only do your best. Please avoid the breads, pastries and desserts at these events.
I do enjoy eating animal protein, and love the crispy fat on a good steak
It’s this that makes the keto lifestyle so satisfying and delicious, because fat offers flavour naturally. You don’t have to opt for leaner cuts of meat, you CAN choose the streaky bacon and cream in your coffee, and you’ll notice that these types of things will keep you fuller for longer — which is the aim.
Apart from the keto lifestyle, what else can I do to expedite a weight loss? Healthily, the only things we’d suggest is incorporating keto with intermittent fasting, and if you’re able to, incorporate exercise. But diet plays the main role in weight loss — remember, you can’t outrun a bad diet!
Can vegetarians/vegans follow the keto lifestyle?
We have previously published a book called Banting 7 Day Meal Plans: Vegetarian which will guide those who follow that lifestyle to lose weight.
Please share recipes from the book that will keep me satisfied without feeling deprived?
We’ve selected a nice mix from the book, considering that this is the time of year when there are lots of get-togethers and celebrations, from carb-free spinach and feta pies, a pizza using ground turkey or chicken as a base, a delicious bean salad that can grace any festive table — and an easy homemade Tin Roof ice cream that everyone will love.
Spinach and Feta Pies
MAKES 16 PIES
Pastry:
170g mozzarella cheese
30ml (2 tbsp) cream cheese
250ml (1 cup) almond flour
1 egg
2.5ml (½ tsp) baking powder
A pinch of salt
5ml (1 tsp) onion powder
Filling:
100g wilted spinach with all the water squeezed out, finely chopped
100g feta, finely crumbled
5ml (1 tsp) grated onion
2.5ml (1/2 tsp) lemon juice
1 egg (plus an extra egg, lightly beaten)
1. For the pastry, preheat the oven to 180°C and line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the mozzarella and cream cheese. Microwave in 30-second intervals until melted and well-combined.
2. In a separate bowl, mix the almond flour, egg, baking powder, salt and onion powder, pour the melted cheese mixture into the dry ingredients and mix well to form a dough. If the dough is too sticky, add more almond flour as needed.
3. Divide the dough into 16 equal portions and roll out each portion between two sheets of parchment paper to form circles.
4. For the filling, mix all the ingredients together in a separate bowl. Place a spoonful of the filling onto one half of each pastry circle, leaving a small border about the edge. Fold the other half of the pastry over the filling and crimp the edges to seal the pies.
5. Place the pies on the prepared baking tray, brush the tops with the lightly beaten egg and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden brown. Allow the pies to cool slightly before serving.
NUTRITIONAL VALUE PER PIE: Fat: 25g • Protein: 20g • Net carbs: 6g • Fibre: 3g • Sugar: 2g
Three Cheese Carnivore Pizza
Makes 2 pizzas
Base:
600g turkey or chicken breasts, cooked
500ml (2 cups) grated cheese — cheddar, mozzarella or Gouda
2 eggs
Salt and pepper, to taste
Topping:
250ml (1 cup) grated mozzarella
125ml (½ cup) grated cheddar
85g feta cheese, cubed
125ml (1/2 cup) tomato pizza base
Tomato pizza base:
1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
15ml (1 tbsp) dried oregano
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh chopped garlic
Pinch of salt
10ml (2 tsp) erythritol
Fresh basil, to serve
- Chop the meat into chunks, then add to a food processor and process until it crumbles.
- Add the cheese, eggs, salt and pepper and pulse until it is all incorporated.
- Split the mixture in half, then shape into two circles.
- For the tomato pizza base, place the ingredients in a small saucepan on high heat and stir continuously for about 10 minutes or until the mixture has reduced and has thickened, and set aside. Spoon over the pizza bases and refrigerate the remainder in an airtight container for up to a week.
- Bake on a baking paper-lined baking tray in a 200°C oven for about 20 minutes or until firm. Remove the baking paper and turn the base over. Bake for a further five minutes. Remove from the oven and spread with the tomato base, saving the rest in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week, and place the toppings on the pizza. Place back under the grill and remove once the cheese is bubbling and melted. Top with fresh basil leaves. Slice and enjoy hot.
NUTRITIONAL VALUES PER PIZZA: Fat: 90g • Protein: 160g • Net carbs: 3.6g • Fibre: 0g • Sugar: 0g
Green Bean Salad with Lime Dressing
Serves 4
1 avocado, cut into cubes
150g green beans, blanched for 2 minutes
½ small red onion, finely sliced
1 cup (250ml) cucumber, seeded and chopped into small cubes
½ jalapeño chilli, seeded and membrane removed
10g fresh coriander, chopped
20g roasted almonds, toasted and roughly chopped
Dressing:
Juice of 1 lime
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
1. Layer all the salad ingredients in a salad bowl, starting with the avocado.
2. Mix the dressing ingredients together and dress the salad just before serving by gently tossing to cover all the salad ingredients.
NUTRITIONAL VALUES PER SERVING:
Fat: 11g • Protein: 3g • Net carbs : 7g • Fibre: 3g • Sugar: 2g
Tin Roof Ice Cream
Makes 2 litres
60g almonds
5 eggs
2 cups (500ml) cream
10ml (2 tsp) vanilla essence
120ml (8 tbsp) xylitol
10ml (2 tsp) cocoa powder
45ml (3 tbsp) MCT oil (made from palm kernel and coconut oils it is available from health stores and discount pharmacies)
1. Toast the nuts in a dry pan over medium heat then roughly chop.
2. Separate the eggs and beat the egg whites until stiff. Beat the cream until stiff.
3. To the yolks, add the vanilla and 6 Tbsp (90ml) xylitol and beat until foamy and thick. Using a whisk or a stick blender, mix together the cocoa, MCT oil and 30ml (2 tbsp) xylitol. It should become thicker. Fold the egg whites, cream, almonds and egg yolk mixture together until well incorporated.
4. Using a ladle, place 1-2 ladles of ice cream mix in a freezer-safe container, then use a tablespoon to spoon over some of the chocolate MCT oil. Do this until it is all finished, and the two-litre container is full. Freeze for at least six hours.
TIPS:
- Make a plain vanilla ice cream by omitting the cocoa powder, MCT oil and almonds.
* The point of using MCT oil is that MCT oil does not freeze solid, resulting in a lovely chocolate sauce.
NUTRITIONAL VALUES PER 200 ML:
Fat: 12.7g • Protein: 3.7g • Net carbs: 2.3g • Fibre: 0.4g • Sugar: 1.6g