An American in Africa: going solo, sleeping around and loving SA designs

Hi, I'm Michaela Guzy. I am an award-winning documentary filmmaker and travel journalist. My content house, Oh The People You Meet (OTPYM) Productions creates three shows + TV segments. In our award-winning series, Oh The People You Meet with Michaela Guzy, I introduce audiences to the local people you actually meet when travelling, including chefs, designers, artists, activists and scientists. I believe it is important to empower our local hosts to share their own stories.

In response to COVID-19, I launched a visual podcast called InspirationStation, of which there are now more than 125 episodes with over 10 million+ views.

In June 2020, I began documenting the world's reopening in a short-form series called Sleeping Around Safely, where I travel the world as a solo female and live in luxury hotels, safari tents and cruise ships. I've been houseless (not homeless) ever since.

Rather than “a traveller”, I consider myself a journey seeker. I am literally one of the OG digital nomads.

Four words that describe my travel personality: free; open-minded; curious; connected.

I grew up in St Louis, Missouri, US, and we would often go to a cabin on Lake Michigan with my extended family for our holidays. Michigan is still my favourite place. Nothing says summer to me quite like a family vacation and we’ve been heading there every year since I can remember. We didn’t have a lot of money growing up, but somehow my family always found a way to bring us out into the wilderness all crammed in a cabin. It was like camp, but with your family.