Celeb travels

An American in Africa: going solo, sleeping around and loving SA designs

Michaela Guzy, New-York based documentary filmmaker and travel journo, on some of her best travel memories and why Cape Town is her all-time favourite

Hi, I'm Michaela Guzy (https://www.instagram.com/michaelaguzy/?hl=en). I am an award-winning documentary filmmaker and travel journalist. My content house, Oh The People You Meet (OTPYM) Productions creates three shows + TV segments. In our award-winning series, Oh The People You Meet with Michaela Guzy (https://ohthepeopleyoumeet.com/category/oh-the-people-you-meet-with-michaela-guzy/), I introduce audiences to the local people you actually meet when travelling, including chefs, designers, artists, activists and scientists. I believe it is important to empower our local hosts to share their own stories. ..