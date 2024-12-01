Celeb travels
An American in Africa: going solo, sleeping around and loving SA designs
Michaela Guzy, New-York based documentary filmmaker and travel journo, on some of her best travel memories and why Cape Town is her all-time favourite
01 December 2024 - 00:00
Hi, I'm Michaela Guzy (https://www.instagram.com/michaelaguzy/?hl=en). I am an award-winning documentary filmmaker and travel journalist. My content house, Oh The People You Meet (OTPYM) Productions creates three shows + TV segments. In our award-winning series, Oh The People You Meet with Michaela Guzy (https://ohthepeopleyoumeet.com/category/oh-the-people-you-meet-with-michaela-guzy/), I introduce audiences to the local people you actually meet when travelling, including chefs, designers, artists, activists and scientists. I believe it is important to empower our local hosts to share their own stories. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.