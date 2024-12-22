Buckle up for the 2024 travel quiz

4. In March, the Best Picture Oscar went to Oppenheimer, the biopic about “the father of the atomic bomb” and his top-secret work, much of which took place in the desert town of Los Alamos, New Mexico. Many sites associated with his story are now part of a US national park. Name the park.



A. Yellowstone National Park

B. Manhattan Project National Historical Park

C. Death Valley National Park

5. In March, TimeOut published a list of the top 30 coolest streets in the world. Cape Town made the list, but just missed out on the top 10 with a street coming in at No 11. What was the street?

A. Long Street

B. Kloof Street

C. Bree Street



