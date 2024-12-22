Buckle up for the 2024 travel quiz
From cultural capitals to culinary hotspots, 2024 was a year packed with movers and shakers on the travel front. How well were you paying attention?
1. For 2024, the European Union highlighted three cities under its “cultural capital” programme. They were Tartu in Estonia; Bad Ischl in Austria; and Bodø, the first ever cultural capital that is above the Arctic Circle. What country is Bodø in?
A. Sweden
B. Finland
C. Norway
2. In January, Turkey’s ministry of culture and tourism introduced a €25 (about R500) entrance fee for foreign tourists to this famous building, whose history spans 1,500 years. It has been a mosque since 2020. What is the building?
A. Blue Mosque
B. Hagia Sophia
C. Topkapi Palace
3. In February, something happened for the first time in the history of Japan's 1,250-year-old “naked festival”, where participants engage in rituals to chase away evil spirits. What was it?
A. Women took part.
B. The festival was held in Tokyo.
C. Photography was allowed.
4. In March, the Best Picture Oscar went to Oppenheimer, the biopic about “the father of the atomic bomb” and his top-secret work, much of which took place in the desert town of Los Alamos, New Mexico. Many sites associated with his story are now part of a US national park. Name the park.
A. Yellowstone National Park
B. Manhattan Project National Historical Park
C. Death Valley National Park
5. In March, TimeOut published a list of the top 30 coolest streets in the world. Cape Town made the list, but just missed out on the top 10 with a street coming in at No 11. What was the street?
A. Long Street
B. Kloof Street
C. Bree Street
6. In early May, this usually sleepy Karoo town came to life for the second annual Journey to Jazz (J2J) festival. What is the town?
A. Nieu-Bethesda
B. Prince Albert
C. Sutherland
7. In July, this country revoked visa-free access for South African passport-holders, reportedly a strategy to clamp down on asylum applications. What is the country?
A. Ireland
B. Northern Ireland
C. Iceland
8. Also in July, Unesco proclaimed world heritage status for three Middle Stone Age sites in South Africa. Two are in the Western Cape. The third, Sibhudu Cave, is in which province?
A. KwaZulu-Natal
B. Northern Cape
C. Eastern Cape
9. In July and August, the Olympic Games in Paris did something that had never been done in the history of the games. What was it?
A. Held the opening ceremony outside a stadium.
B. Achieved gender parity, with an equal number of male and female athletes competing.
C. A &B
10. With 149 shows in 53 cities over 20 months, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour gave a significant boost to global tourism, with visitor numbers surging in every city she played. The tour, however, caused some “bad blood” in Southeast Asia where one country allegedly incentivised Swift to cut out its neighbours, thus monopolising the tourism benefit. What was the country?
A. Singapore
B. Philippines
C. Thailand
11. In September, the highlight of a flower festival in Stanford, Western Cape, was a replica of the display with which South Africa had taken the top prizes at the so-called “World Cup of Landscaping” a few months earlier. What is the proper name of that competition?
A. Keukenhof Flower Show
B. The Chelsea Flower Show
C. The Singapore Garden Festival
12. Also in September, author Justin Fox made the shortlist of the 2024 Sunday Times Literary Awards for his travelogue, which he described as “a series of journeys around South Africa using literary works instead of maps”. What is the title of the book?
A. Road
B. Place
C. House
13. In October, CapeNature launched “South Africa's first slow hiking trail” in the De Mond Nature Reserve, near Arniston. What is the name of the trail?
A. Shipwreck Trail
B. Whale Trail
C. Damara Trail
14. In November, which city was named “best for food in the world” in the 37th annual Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards?
A. Cape Town
B. Milan, Italy
C. Valencia, Spain
15. This chain restaurant made history this month by opening a branch at an observatory in South Korea, where patrons can enjoy views across the heavily militarised border and the Demilitarised Zone into North Korea. What is the chain?
A. Hard Rock Cafe
B. McDonald's
C. Starbucks
ANSWERS: 1C; 2B; 3A; 4B; 5C; 6B; 7A; 8A; 9C; 10A; 11B; 12B; 13C; 14A; 15C.