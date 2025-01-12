Paris is my favourite international city. I love walking, taking in the sights and getting lost in its streets. It's like the whole place is a living, breathing work of art. The brasseries are a big part of that magic for me. Sitting outside, sipping a coffee or a glass of wine and watching the world go by is the perfect Parisian experience. Then there’s Montmartre. It’s like stepping back in time, with cobblestone streets and artists everywhere. And yes, I even went to the café from Emily in Paris [Ristorante Terra Nera]. I know it’s a bit touristy, but it has cosy, authentic charm.
Montenegro was my best travel experience. In Koto, I discovered a beautiful, quaint town that felt almost untouched and the people were absolutely incredible, so warm and welcoming. Bangladesh was my worst travel experience because the level of poverty there was like nothing I had ever encountered before. It was overwhelming and really hard to process, making the trip emotionally challenging in ways I hadn’t expected.
The weirdest thing I’ve eaten on my travels is eisbein in Wuppertal, Germany. It was boiled and still had hair on it, which wasn’t exactly appetising.
A memorable restaurant I ate in overseas wasn’t just one restaurant, it was a street of restaurants in Serbia. It’s called Skadarlija and it was possibly the best food I have ever eaten in my life. Every restaurant was better than the next. A truly memorable experience.
The one thing I always make sure I do on holiday is wee in the sea. Jokes. But seriously, I always take a “Red Bus” or “City Sightseeing” tour on day one. It helps me get a feel for the city, see the lie of the land and tick off some major sights early on. Oh, and e-sims are a game-changer. I used to grab a sim card as soon as I landed, but with e-sims, you can download it before you even touch down and stay connected to family, friends and socials instantly.
Celeb travels
‘Good Things Guy’: travel makes me love life — and home — all over again
Upbeat entrepreneur Brent Lindeque on fumbling visas; finding fairies on the Isle of Man; and a foolproof trick for spotting South Africans in an airport
Image: Supplied
I’d definitely describe myself as “a traveller”. Travelling is like my gift to myself, it’s what I work for, what I live for. There’s something about stepping out of your comfort zone and experiencing the world that completely shifts your perspective. It makes you fall in love with life all over again. At the same time, travelling also gives me this deeper appreciation for home. I always come back with fresh eyes, realising how special my own corner of the world is.
Three words that describe my travel personality: Adventurous. Inquisitive. Not done yet.
I grew up in Alberton and we would often go to Uvongo in KwaZulu-Natal for our holidays. I remember laughter, lots of braais and, of course, the ocean. I loved being in the water. We’d spend hours swimming, bodyboarding and chasing waves. There was one thing I did every year that still sticks out — jumping off the Uvongo rocks. Every year I’d push myself to go a little higher, face that fear and take the plunge. I’m pretty sure that’s no longer legal. But at the time, it felt like such a rush, a rite of passage almost. It was those moments that made the holidays so special, that mix of adventure and the comfort of being surrounded by family and friends.
Image: sepavo / 123rf.com
My first trip abroad was to the US. I was 18 and it was for work. I remember the first time I stood in the middle of Times Square in New York. I had taken a day off work to “explore the city”. I was so small and the world was so big. That day made me realise how much more there is to see, and that I wanted to see it all.
A funny story about my travels requires a confession: I am terrible at the visa process. Honestly, I can’t stand it, but as a South African, it’s part of the deal. In 2023, though, I really messed it up. I had tickets to see Taylor Swift in Tampa for my birthday (which was epic) and my US visa was all sorted. The plan was to spend three weeks in Florida, and then we thought, why not swing by Dubai on the way back and squeeze in a few days? So, we’re at the airport checking in (to the US), and Andrew (Ross, Lindeque's fiancé) casually asks about the Dubai visa process. The staff say it is a super quick e-visa, which takes about five minutes. I nod, thinking, “Cool, we’re sorted”. What I forgot at that moment was that Andrew has a UK passport, and I have the good ol’ “Green Mamba”. Long story short, our visas take three days and by the time I realised it, no Dubai for us. I’ll never live that one down.
The most difficult, remote or adventurous destination I’ve ever been to was Kilimanjaro. Yes, I climbed a mountain (says the non-mountain climber) and I made it to the top.
Image: Supplied
A bizarre thing that’s happened on my holidays: Andrew and I were in London, looking for a spot to eat. We found a little pub, ordered a beer and sat down. A few minutes later, I heard familiar voices. Turns out our friends Riaan and Vasti Manser, also in the UK, had randomly walked into the same pub. With millions of people in that city, and countless pubs, we ended up in the same spot. I may have screamed like a girl. It’s one of my favourite travel memories. Life is amazing like that.
Image: Supplied
My hometown, Johannesburg, is a city full of energy and hidden gems. If I were hosting a tourist in Jozi, the first stop would be Alto 234, the rooftop bar at The Leonardo. The views are next level, and it’s the perfect spot to get a sense of the city’s skyline. Then we’d head to Nirox Sculpture Park for the day. It’s such a peaceful place, with incredible art set in beautiful gardens. Finally, we’d wrap it up with a bite to eat on 4th Avenue in Parkhurst. The vibe is always amazing and the food is top-notch. Perfect way to experience Jozi.
The best place in the world for a night out is Spain, hands down. Barcelona, in particular, never sleeps. The vibe is incredible with all the restaurants and clubs right along the beachfront. I went there with friends and we had the best time. The energy of the city is next level, and it’s one of those places where the night never seems to end.
Image: Supplied
Paris is my favourite international city. I love walking, taking in the sights and getting lost in its streets. It's like the whole place is a living, breathing work of art. The brasseries are a big part of that magic for me. Sitting outside, sipping a coffee or a glass of wine and watching the world go by is the perfect Parisian experience. Then there’s Montmartre. It’s like stepping back in time, with cobblestone streets and artists everywhere. And yes, I even went to the café from Emily in Paris [Ristorante Terra Nera]. I know it’s a bit touristy, but it has cosy, authentic charm.
Montenegro was my best travel experience. In Koto, I discovered a beautiful, quaint town that felt almost untouched and the people were absolutely incredible, so warm and welcoming. Bangladesh was my worst travel experience because the level of poverty there was like nothing I had ever encountered before. It was overwhelming and really hard to process, making the trip emotionally challenging in ways I hadn’t expected.
The weirdest thing I’ve eaten on my travels is eisbein in Wuppertal, Germany. It was boiled and still had hair on it, which wasn’t exactly appetising.
A memorable restaurant I ate in overseas wasn’t just one restaurant, it was a street of restaurants in Serbia. It’s called Skadarlija and it was possibly the best food I have ever eaten in my life. Every restaurant was better than the next. A truly memorable experience.
The one thing I always make sure I do on holiday is wee in the sea. Jokes. But seriously, I always take a “Red Bus” or “City Sightseeing” tour on day one. It helps me get a feel for the city, see the lie of the land and tick off some major sights early on. Oh, and e-sims are a game-changer. I used to grab a sim card as soon as I landed, but with e-sims, you can download it before you even touch down and stay connected to family, friends and socials instantly.
Image: Supplied
Image: aleks49 / 123rf.com
When travelling, I am a sucker for beaches. Give me a beach and I am there.
Fridge magnets are my go-to souvenir because they’re affordable and the perfect little reminder of each trip. My favourite, and probably the funniest, is from Brussels. It’s a replica of the Manneken-Pis statue, which is a pretty silly statue when you think about it. [It's a 55.5cm bronze depicting a naked boy urinating into a fountain]. But that’s why I love it. Every time I see it on my fridge it makes me laugh and reminds me of the good times I had there.
My favourite museum has to be the Louvre in Paris. It’s not only about the incredible art inside, though, let’s be honest, it’s hard to beat seeing the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo in person. It’s also about the experience of being in Paris. There’s something so magical about walking through the historic halls of the Louvre, surrounded by centuries of culture and creativity, and then stepping outside to the beauty of Paris. It’s that mix of history, art and the city’s unique charm that makes it unbeatable for me.
Favourite hotel? Anything Club Med. Their hotels and resorts around the world are absolutely divine. They cater for every need and get it right. And South Africa is getting our own Club Med really soon.
Image: Supplied
Solo travel, for me, is like food for the soul. It takes a lot of bravery to climb on a bus, train or plane all by yourself but the reward is priceless. You learn to really enjoy your own company, and there’s something so empowering about it. The thing is, though, you’re never truly alone. You meet the most amazing people along the way, and those strangers quickly turn into friends.
My perfect holiday involves balance. To me, holidays mean a chance to rest and recuperate but also an opportunity to explore and learn about new things. I love immersing myself in different cultures and trying new experiences, but I also need that downtime to recharge. Whether it’s relaxing on a beach or strolling through a historic city, the mix of relaxation and adventure is what makes a holiday perfect for me.
My best holiday ever was a river cruise with UniWorld. We started in Switzerland and made our way through some of the most picturesque parts of Europe, ending up in Amsterdam. Along the way, we cruised through Germany and France, stopping off at incredible towns and cities that looked like they were straight out of a postcard. There’s something so special about travelling by river, waking up each morning in a new place, but without the rush of airports or the hassle of moving bags. The views were stunning, the food on board was amazing, and the whole experience felt luxurious yet laid-back.
Image: Elizabeth Sleith
My most relaxing destination is the Seychelles. The island resorts there are designed so you don’t have to think about a thing. From the moment you arrive, you’re completely looked after in every way. Whether it’s the food, activities or lounging by the pool, everything is handled so you can fully unwind. And the beaches are wow. Crystal-clear water, soft white sand and palm trees swaying in the breeze. It’s the kind of place where you can truly switch off and enjoy paradise.
One tourist attraction that surprised me was the Isle of Man. It’s full of hidden little fairy attractions that you might miss if you’re not paying attention. There are bridges with signs reminding you to thank the fairies (and sometimes those signs mysteriously get moved). You’ll also find tiny doors on trees, almost like the fairies themselves live there. It’s whimsical and quirky and it adds such a fun and unexpected layer to exploring the island.
One place everyone should see before they die is Cappadocia in Turkey. It’s like nothing else on Earth. Every morning, just before sunrise, hundreds of hot air balloons take off, filling the sky with vibrant colours. The landscape is surreal — fairy chimneys, caves, and rolling valleys. Watching the sunrise from a balloon while floating over this otherworldly scenery is an experience you’ll never forget. It’s absolutely magical.
When I see South African travellers overseas, I think about the fact that most of us own K-Way jackets and Thule bags. It makes me giggle but it’s the one way to spot a South African in an airport (or around town). Also, how we can strike up a conversation and literally become friends then and there.
I found the locals tricky in Monaco. It’s hard to put a finger on it, but maybe it’s the overwhelming wealth there. It just felt different, almost like everyone was too important or in their own world. It’s a beautiful place, but the atmosphere was definitely unique.
Image: Supplied
South Africa has the most friendly locals. I might be biased, but there’s something truly special about the warmth and hospitality here. We’re a diverse nation and that shows in how we engage with visitors. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, you’re treated like one of us. From the aunties who insist you try a home-cooked meal to the random strangers who’ll give you tips on the best spots to visit, South Africans go out of their way to make you feel welcome. It’s that spirit of community and connection that makes travelling through South Africa feel so special.
My ultimate bucket list destination is anywhere in South America. It’s the only continent I’ve never set foot on but I would definitely put Machu Picchu, Peru, Galápagos Islands, Ecuador and Patagonia, Argentina/Chile on my list. As well as having a $1 Corona on the beach.
• Lindeque is a journalist and motivational speaker. He is the founder of the Good Things Guy platform, which focuses on sharing positive and inspiring stories. Their new book, Only Good Things: Celebrating 100 Feel-Good South African Stories of 2024 is available to order here.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
An American in Africa: going solo, sleeping around and loving SA designs
I could have danced all night ... in Singapore: actor Mark Richardson
Writer Justin Fox on the sexy Stans, 'obscene' Alps & his 'secret' Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos