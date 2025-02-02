KwaZulu-Natal

Tuskers and Tembe: a glimpse of Africa as it once was

Maureen Girdlestone was taken back to a simpler time when she visited Tembe Elephant Park in KwaZulu-Natal

Wanderlust is an addiction for me. It has been ever since, as a teenager, I boarded a lilac-hulled Union Castle vessel to set sail for new horizons, with just a few pounds in my pocket...