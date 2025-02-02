KwaZulu-Natal
Tuskers and Tembe: a glimpse of Africa as it once was
Maureen Girdlestone was taken back to a simpler time when she visited Tembe Elephant Park in KwaZulu-Natal
02 February 2025 - 00:00
Wanderlust is an addiction for me. It has been ever since, as a teenager, I boarded a lilac-hulled Union Castle vessel to set sail for new horizons, with just a few pounds in my pocket...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.