Love at first bite

The Portuguese pasteis de nata is a small pastry — a perfect mouthful of buttery crispy layers of puff pastry surrounding a pool of velvety mouthwatering baked custard with dark patches of burnished caramelised topping. Yum.

Move over muffins, the pasteis de nata is fast becoming THE accompaniment to a good coffee and is finding its way to gracing many a South African table as the sweet ending to a meal.

Apart from the deliciousness of the custard tartlet, it is a confection that comes with a rich history that can be traced back to the Jerónimos Monastry in Lisbon, Portugal. It was here where the nuns perfected the recipe for pasteis de nata three centuries ago as they discovered a delectable method for using up the leftover egg yolks- the whites were used to starch their robes — which they baked into a custard filling lined with pastry and so the pasteis de nata was born.

Interesting then that over hundreds of years, the recipe has not strayed much from the beloved original.

No surprise that the LifeStyle team too have a passion for pasteis de nata and shared their favourite bakeries for the some of best in Joburg — a trio of Portuguese bakeries in Troyeville, Kensington and Bedfordview, and Fournos bakery in Dunkeld.

Together with another big fan, Jo Dick, co-owner of Cheese Gourmet, we headed out for a morning of tasting and rating of the confection. Yes, a tough job, but someone had to do it.