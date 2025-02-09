Asia
Sushi, selfies & serenity: Navigating Japan in the age of Insta-tourism
Japan’s quiet lessons to leave a light traveller’s footprint are loud and clear in a time of overtourism and social media oversharing
09 February 2025 - 00:00
Nightfall has come as I land in Tokyo in early autumn. Tokyo is neon, also moodily silent for the world’s most populous city. It feels like I’ve stepped into a futuristic dystopian darkness, the “nihon noir” of movies such as Blade Runner or Ghost in the Shell...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.