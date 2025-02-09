Asia

Sushi, selfies & serenity: Navigating Japan in the age of Insta-tourism

Japan’s quiet lessons to leave a light traveller’s footprint are loud and clear in a time of overtourism and social media oversharing

Nightfall has come as I land in Tokyo in early autumn. Tokyo is neon, also moodily silent for the world’s most populous city. It feels like I’ve stepped into a futuristic dystopian darkness, the “nihon noir” of movies such as Blade Runner or Ghost in the Shell...