Indian Ocean islands
Live a castaway fantasy with luxe perks on this heavenly Madagascan island
The Constance Tsarabanjina resort in Madagascar is a five-star, private-island playground where all your Robinson Crusoe dreams can come true
02 March 2025 - 00:00
I sometimes wonder how we ever got by without Google Maps. Walking in big foreign cities especially, I'm often grateful for the flashing blue dot that can instantly show me where I am and which way to go. On a fading day in Madagascar though, I wasn’t consulting the map to navigate so much as I was relishing how far we were from anywhere else. ..
