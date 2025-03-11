Singer and actress Lucy Tops on what tops her travel pops

My name is Lucy Tops and I play Heidi Hansen, Evan’s mother, in Dear Evan Hansen.

I consider myself a traveller. I don’t get to travel as much as I’d like, but I’ve been fortunate to visit some incredible places in my life so far.

My travel personality is easy-going, adventurous and curious.

I grew up in Durbanville, Cape Town. On family holidays, we often joined friends who had a home in Hermanus. I have many happy memories of lagoons, beaches, sand dunes, hiking, and braais — simple, joyful pleasures.

My first trip abroad was to Spain. We visited Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol. My father travelled frequently for work, visiting many different countries while I was growing up. Once, we got to go with him, and I have such incredible memories of that time. I fell in love with the culture and still am to this day.