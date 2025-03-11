Travel

My Travelling Life

Singer and actress Lucy Tops on what tops her travel pops

Spain, the Orange River and Thailand are among the musical star's best travel experiences

11 March 2025 - 05:00 By Elizabeth Sleith
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lucy Tops plays Heidi Hansen in 'Dear Evan Hansen'.
Lucy Tops plays Heidi Hansen in 'Dear Evan Hansen'.
Image: Daniel Rutland Manners / Supplied

My name is Lucy Tops and I play Heidi Hansen, Evan’s mother, in Dear Evan Hansen.

I consider myself a traveller. I don’t get to travel as much as I’d like, but I’ve been fortunate to visit some incredible places in my life so far.

My travel personality is easy-going, adventurous and curious.

I grew up in Durbanville, Cape Town. On family holidays, we often joined friends who had a home in Hermanus. I have many happy memories of lagoons, beaches, sand dunes, hiking, and braais — simple, joyful pleasures.

My first trip abroad was to Spain. We visited Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol. My father travelled frequently for work, visiting many different countries while I was growing up. Once, we got to go with him, and I have such incredible memories of that time. I fell in love with the culture and still am to this day.

Benalmádena Marina, or Puerto Marina Benalmádena, is a popular marina on the Costa del Sol in Spain.
Benalmádena Marina, or Puerto Marina Benalmádena, is a popular marina on the Costa del Sol in Spain.
Image: 123rf.com

In Spain, the vibrant colours of the food and traditional clothing captivated me. I thought (and still do) that the women looked like goddesses, the language was beautiful, and I used to dream of being a flamenco performer. I adore how deeply music and dance are woven into their culture. It also introduced me to their delicious cuisine, which I still love today. I returned once as a teenager and plan to go again someday to show my son.

The most adventurous destination I’ve visited was the Orange River on a college trip. Sleeping under the stars, spiders crawling over my sleeping bag, hearing and seeing fish eagles, and battling rapids — it was an exhilarating experience I will never forget and would love to do again someday.

I also have to mention the incredible experience of flying on a seaplane to an island in the Maldives. That was unforgettable. And those enormous fruit bats that soar through the sky like dinosaurs — unreal!

So far, the friendliest country I’ve been to is Thailand. The people are so warm and lovely. The least friendly was the US — at least during my visit to New York — but I didn’t mind. I had expected it after consuming so much American culture growing up. A highlight from New York was ice skating in Central Park at Christmas time with 1950s holiday songs playing in the background. Pure magic.

Ice skaters enjoy winter fun at Wollman Rink in Central Park, New York.
Ice skaters enjoy winter fun at Wollman Rink in Central Park, New York.
Image: 123rf.com

China was a mix of both friendly and challenging experiences, but it will always have a special place in my heart. I worked there, in a city called Hefei, straight out of college.

My perfect holiday is a balance between relaxation and adventure. I want to experience the culture, talk to locals and try the food. Sometimes, I love just throwing on a backpack and wandering about with no plan. I enjoy travelling in a group but am also very happy exploring solo.

My next bucket-list destinations include Greece, Turkey, Ireland, Scotland and many places in the US — just to name a few! That said, we are so lucky to live in such a beautiful country, and there are still so many places I need to visit right here. For now, though, one of my favourite things to do is put on my backpack, head to a nearby town like Kalk Bay, and pretend I’m a tourist.

Catch Lucy Tops in Dear Even Hansen at Montecasino's Teatro from March 15 until April 13. Tickets available here

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

‘Good Things Guy’: travel makes me love life — and home — all over again

Upbeat entrepreneur Brent Lindeque on fumbling visas; finding fairies on the Isle of Man; and a foolproof trick for spotting South Africans in an ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

I could have danced all night ... in Singapore: actor Mark Richardson

The 'My Fair Lady' star shares his most 'luverly' holiday spots and memories
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Why the '25 Suzuki Swift is the budget car of the moment Lifestyle
  2. Oh, baby, that's a good business to be in Lifestyle
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO |  Welcome to your special place in hell Lifestyle
  4. Bringing Brazilian culture and craftmanship to Cape Town Lifestyle
  5. The G90 BMW M5 is a reflection of the times Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Syria's Sharaa vows justice after days of violence, Alawite killings | REUTERS
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...