Eastern Cape

Why the three-night Cheetah Trail on this Karoo reserve is the cat's pyjamas

The slack-packing trail on the Samara Karoo Reserve is all about following paw prints by day and sleeping off-grid by night under a blanket of stars

There’s something deeply humbling about walking through a place where the earth feels as ancient as time itself — where every step brings you face-to-face with the secrets of a land that has been shaped by both nature and history. It’s here, in the Great Karoo, the heart of South Africa’s semi-desert, where the Samara Karoo Reserve invites me to step back in time and lose myself in a landscape that tells stories older than the country itself. This isn’t a typical safari: this is a walking safari, where every step is an encounter with the wild, a thrilling and immersive experience that brings the landscape to life in the most intimate way...