Europe
The moods of Malta
This 'scrappy little rock' in the sun-kissed Mediterranean has been battled over for centuries and now bristles with history, beauty and charm
23 March 2025 - 02:00
Malta — it sounds exotic: a place of falcons and crosses, epic battles and fortified cities, megalithic temples and waterlogged caves. As islands go, it is nothing if not relentlessly its own thing. It’s too small to be a proper country by most standards — at 316 km2, it is the world’s 10th-smallest nation state — but big enough not to be dismissed as a mere anomaly in the Mediterranean. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.