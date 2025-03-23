Europe

The moods of Malta

This 'scrappy little rock' in the sun-kissed Mediterranean has been battled over for centuries and now bristles with history, beauty and charm

Malta — it sounds exotic: a place of falcons and crosses, epic battles and fortified cities, megalithic temples and waterlogged caves. As islands go, it is nothing if not relentlessly its own thing. It’s too small to be a proper country by most standards — at 316 km2, it is the world’s 10th-smallest nation state — but big enough not to be dismissed as a mere anomaly in the Mediterranean. ..