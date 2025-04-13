Hotel Review
La Joya Lodge is an easy, relaxing escape just a hop from Johannesburg
From private plunge pools to serene spa treatments, La Joya Lodge in the foothills of the Magaliesberg is a haven of relaxation just an hour from Joburg
13 April 2025 - 00:00
Hailing from Kimberley, I’m no stranger to the endless stretches of beige, willowy grasses and the deceptively dangerous kameeldoring trees that accompany any South African road trip. What’s unfamiliar to me, however, is the rolling green hills and lush greenery that rolled past as my partner and I made our way down the R512 towards La Joya Lodge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.