Lodge review
Ride balloons & meet birds at a lodge where the whole family can 'go wild'
Mabula Game Lodge in Limpopo takes safaris to the next level with hot air balloon rides and meetups with 'thunderbirds'
13 April 2025 - 00:00
With a host of long weekends and school holidays on the horizon, many people are looking around for something fun for the whole family to do. While it would be great to stay home and fuss about what to cook next over the Easter weekend, why not go on a thrilling getaway in the Waterberg instead? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.