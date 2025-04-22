Africa

At Vic Falls, nothing compares to wild Africa — with a poshly pampered twist

Enjoy all the drama of one of Africa's wildest sites, but with a proper dose of pampering at a pair of sister properties in Zimbabwe and Zambia

“Scenes so lovely must have been gazed upon by angels in their flight” were the words David Livingstone used to describe the Victoria Falls after seeing them for the first time in 1855. And now, 170 years later, people from all around the world are experiencing that vision for themselves — no longer as intrepid explorers roughing it in the wilds but in comfort and style...