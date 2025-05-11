Indian Ocean islands

My magical Mauritius momcation

How do you make magic happen? Put a bunch of moms — who also happen to be celebs and influencers — together at the Club Med La Plantation d'Albion

In the run-up to Mother's Day, I was invited to join a bunch of South African celebs and influencers — and moms too — on a four-day momcation to Club Med La Plantation d’Albion in Mauritius. It felt like a cheesy movie: totally captivating while you’re in it, followed by a “WTF just happened? Is it already over?” feeling afterwards...