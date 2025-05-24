Zulu spirit meets French flair as Club Med makes history with first SA resort

Tinley Manor is the kind of coastal town that whispers rather than shouts. Tucked just north of Ballito along KwaZulu-Natal’s Dolphin Coast, it’s a stretch of unspoilt shoreline where the Indian Ocean rolls in rhythmically, its waves folding like silk onto the sand.

It should come as no surprise that this sugar cane-swathed haven is the location for the first Club Med resort in South Africa. The French brand, known for its all-inclusive barefoot luxury, chose the untouched charm of Tinley Manor for a reason: it’s quiet, it’s coastal and it has heart.

Since March 2024, Club Med SA has been steadily transforming the site from the ground up. When I visited this month, the air buzzed — not with the hum of holidaymakers, but with the hard graft of making magic. Hard hats on, reflector vests zipped, we moved through the construction site past half-built villas and the shell of what will become a 1,000-seater restaurant. Trucks heaved, cranes groaned and workers in blue overalls worked in rhythm, laying the bones of what will soon be a R2.1-billion sanctuary of sun, surf and serenity.