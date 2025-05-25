Conservation

Mysterious mammal spotted for the first time in 46 years in a Cape reserve

'A bit of a unicorn', the Boosmansbos shrew has defied repeated attempts by ecologists to find it — until now

For nearly half a century, it was thought to be lost — possibly gone for good. But deep in CapeNature’s Boosmansbos Wilderness Area in the Western Cape, a tiny, long-tailed creature has defied extinction. The elusive Boosmansbos long-tailed forest shrew (Myosorex longicaudatus boosmani) has been rediscovered, 46 years after it last made an appearance...