Conservation
Mysterious mammal spotted for the first time in 46 years in a Cape reserve
'A bit of a unicorn', the Boosmansbos shrew has defied repeated attempts by ecologists to find it — until now
25 May 2025 - 00:00
For nearly half a century, it was thought to be lost — possibly gone for good. But deep in CapeNature’s Boosmansbos Wilderness Area in the Western Cape, a tiny, long-tailed creature has defied extinction. The elusive Boosmansbos long-tailed forest shrew (Myosorex longicaudatus boosmani) has been rediscovered, 46 years after it last made an appearance...
